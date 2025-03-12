Star veteran WR believes the Cowboys can win with Dak Prescott
Despite making the playoffs five times in Dak Prescott's nine-year career, the Dallas Cowboys have only two playoff wins to show for it, with their best seasons ending in the Divisional Round.
Fans and analysts have pointed fingers at Prescott, the coaching staff, the defense, and even Jerry Jones for the teams lack of postseason success.
The Cowboys' lack of playoff success has fueled ongoing debates about whether Prescott can lead the team or any team to the Super Bowl.
In an interview with DLLS' Clarence Hill, unrestricted free agent Brandin Cooks expressed his belief that the team can win now with Prescott at the helm.
Hill asked, "Can the Cowboys win with Dak?" to which Cooks responded quickly and confidently, "Yes."
"This is why they get paid the big bucks, so I don't feel bad for him. At the same time, he needs help. I'm not just saying help from players; you need help as an organization. You need to put his teammates in places where they can receive the most help to be the healthiest they can possibly be." Cooks added.
Cooks is confident in Prescott's ability to lead a team but admits that Prescott hasn't received enough support from both the players and the organization.
Brandin Cooks continued saying "it's a umbrella of things that a quarterback needs to win it".
Cooks spent the last two seasons with Dak Prescott in Dallas, so his confidence in Prescott certainly speaks volumes. The question, however, is whether the Cowboys can build the right team around him before his contract expires in 2029.
