Jalen Tolbert trade buzz gaining steam & it makes sense for team

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash following the 2025 NFL draft by swinging a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire star wide receiver George Pickens. Now, there is growing discussion about whether the team should consider making another move at the position.
Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was a starter in 2024, but with the addition of Pickens, an increased role for KaVontae Turpin, and the development of former second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, who the team acquired before the NFL trade deadline last season, he has become expendable and is battling for reps in camp.
You also have the emergence of undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden, who has impressed in camp and the preseason, which led head coach Brian Schottenheimer to say you will see him moving up the depth chart.
There has been growing buzz in the Cowboys blogosphere that Tolbert could be used as trade fodder, and it seems to have growing support.
Tolbert is in the final year of his rookie contract, so he is an intriguing option for teams in need of a pass catcher. And, for Dallas, moving Tolbert for draft capital or a play-for-player swap at a position of need is a move that makes sense for everyone involved.
Tolbert could get a fresh start, while the Cowboys would land assets that allow the team to improve the roster at areas with less depth. Defensive tackle, anyone?
Last season, Tolbert started 15 of 17 games for the Cowboys and was targeted 79 times. He hauled in 49 catches for 610 yards, and seven touchdowns.
While Tolbert has been a solid player for the Cowboys, the harsh reality is that when you become expendable, teams explore all options. You've also heard EVP Stephen Jones say the team is not closing the door on making more moves to improve the roster, so it will be interesting to see if the Tolbert trade buzz continues gaining steam.
