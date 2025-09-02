Tyler Smith, Cowboys contract extension negotiations reportedly underway
The Dallas Cowboys wasted no time putting the money saved by trading away superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to good use, signing All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland to a blockbuster contract extension just days after Parsons was sent to the Green Bay Packers.
Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed.
Now, it looks like the Cowboys are eyeing another important contract extension to lock up a key piece of the offensive line, second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith.
According to Clarence Hill of All City DLLS, the Cowboys and Smith have begun contract extension negotiations. While there is hope an extension can be completed before the NFL season opener on Thursday night, a deal between the Cowboys and Smith can be done at any time during the season.
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys generally drag their feet in contract negotiations, so getting a deal with Smith done early would be bucking the trend in Dallas.
As RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys points out, "If the Dallas Cowboys were to get a contract extension done with Tyler Smith, then it would be the first time they took care of a first-round pick in their first year of eligibility since Ezekiel Elliott" in 2019.
This is the type of change Cowboys Nation would welcome.
The Cowboys and Eagles are scheduled to kick off the regular season on Thursday, September 4, at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming available on Peacock.
