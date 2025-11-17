Cowboy Roundup: Week 11 fantasy football rankings, Logan Wilson ready for debut
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've officially made it back to another Dallas gameday, with the team set to return to the field for the first time in two weeks.
The Cowboys will make their long-awaited return with the revamped defensive roster in Week 11 of the NFL season. It's been an emotional and eventful bye week for the Cowboys, but Monday night will tell us what, if anything changed.
MORE: Cowboys' Stephen Jones praises Brian Schottenheimer for leadership during tragedy
Dallas hit the road over the weekend to arrive in Sin City for its primetime showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.
There is some excitement surrounding the team, with players like DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel returning from injured reserve, while trade deadline acquisitions Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson will be making their team debuts.
There's a lot to look forward to on Monday night, let's just hope it brings a positive result.
MORE: Titans DB with family ties to Marshawn Kneeland pays tribute to Cowboys DE in Week 11
Dallas' fantasy football rankings for Week 11
The Cowboys have no shortage of firepower on the offensive side of the ball, which gives the team some intriguing fantasy football options in Week 11 after the bye. Whether you're looking for a last-minute starter or scrapping together a Monday Night Football DFS team, InsideTheStar.com has some guys to look out for.
"It’s been two weeks since we’ve seen Dallas take the field, and a lot has changed in that time regarding their roster makeup. The organization’s acquisitions of Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams aim to help fix up a broken defense, and the offense seeks to get back on track after losing their early-season momentum in recent weeks. For fantasy owners, this matchup against a bad Raiders team is promising. Now, it’s just a matter of ranking the guys to sort out who is at the top of the fantasy totem pole."
MORE: Post Malone officially announced for Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show
Logan Wilson ready for debut
New Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson is ready to make his debut with the team in primetime, and the fresh start brings some added motivation to the tackling machine.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions as Dallas Cowboys face Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in massive Week 11 matchup vs. Raiders
Cowboys' final Week 11 injury report officially rules out veteran leader
Latest Cowboys mock draft paints a nightmare scenario for Dallas' future
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries