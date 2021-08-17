Top Ten Dynasty Running Backs for 2021

With just more than a month until the first game of the NFL football season, the NFL Draft Bible team has been putting the final touches on our positional dynasty rankings. We will have weekly updates throughout the season, helping to prepare you for your dynasty leagues. Some of these may come as a surprise, but our rankings are a consensus of some of the best minds in the industry.

In this article, we will discuss our top ten running backs going into the 2021 season.

10. Clyde Edwards-Helaire – Kansas City Chiefs OVR: 18.25

The Chiefs' 2020 first-round pick is the primary back in Kansas City's high-powered offense.

Fantasy players were disappointed overall by Edwards-Helaire in this rookie season, which is not to say he was bad, but it shows how high his expectations were. This is a prolific offense which is a good thing for any running back, but it is a prolific offense where he will always be the third option with the weapons and passing game the Chiefs have. Andy Reid tends to be pass-heavy, but it is hard to blame him with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce on this team. Edwards-Helaire will have plenty of opportunities to succeed, and now that the unrealistic expectations have been adjusted, he will make fantasy players much happier from here on out.

9. Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans OVR: 18

The centerpiece of Tennessee's offense, Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing yards in 2019 and 2020.

Henry is a player it seems like everyone is waiting for the moment the wheels come off. He turned 27 this year, which is considered getting old for running backs in the NFL. Physically Henry is an absolute monster, and he may be a player who could sustain this level of play for longer than the average running back. He is a yardage and touchdown machine that is only this low in the ranking because of the expectation that the physical toll his carries over the last few seasons will catch up to him in the next few years. For 2021 he will continue to be a force, especially with Corey Davis being upgraded to Julio Jones in the passing game. Committing all out to stopping Henry could prove more costly for defenses this season.

8. J.K. Dobbins – Baltimore Ravens OVR: 16.75

An extremely talented back, J.K. Dobbins may be held back by situational circumstances in 2021.

Dobbins is in the unfortunate situation of having a lower ceiling because of the offense he is in. The Baltimore Ravens like to run the ball a lot, but a large part of that is Lamar Jackson, who led the team in rushing attempts and yardage in 2020. That is not the only issue for the fantasy outlook when it comes to Dobbins. The Ravens made a decent financial investment in Gus Edwards, who they seem to like having on the field. In 2020 is was a pretty even carry split between Edwards and Dobbins. Even though the split should go more in favor of Dobbins moving forward, Edwards will not go away. This will be a split backfield again in 2021.

7. Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns OVR: 14

Nick Chubb has established himself as one of the NFL's elite backs in recent years.

Chubb is the rare running back that is not heavily involved in the passing game, and for fantasy, it does not matter because he is that good of a runner and the Cleveland Browns want to run the ball. He is a part of the most talented running back tandem in the NFL, which means he will not get the ball as much as fantasy players would like, but it should help with staying fresh for the season. He is a great pure runner behind one of if not the best offensive lines in the NFL. The Browns are finally headed in the right direction as a franchise, and that will only help Chubb avoid seeing negative game scripts that force the team to shift to a need to move away from the rushing attack.

6. D’Andre Swift – Detroit Lions OVR: 11

A dual-threat, D'Andre Swift's talent is unquestioned; that said, his situation in Detroit is unfavorable.

Swift has the most variability out of the running backs in the top 10. He is not in the ideal situation since the Detroit Lions are going through a process to rebuild this team under Dan Campbell. The good news for Swift is there Lions have put resources into building their offensive line, and Swift has proven to be effective in the passing game as a weapon, which is always valuable for a fantasy running back. The concerns will be the lack of talent in the wide receiver group will make defenses focus on stopping the ground game and the likelihood of a shared backfield. The Lions brought in Jamaal Williams this offseason, and he will see time on the field, which will make any dream of a workhorse role for Swift unrealistic. Swift is a player that could quickly move up or out of the top 10, depending on how this season plays out.

5. Dalvin Cook – Minnesota Vikings OVR: 5.75

Although injuries have limited him, Dalvin Cook is one of the league's best when on the field.

Cook runs the ball exceptionally well, breaks big plays, and is utilized in the passing game. The biggest question around him has always been staying on the field. He has yet to play an entire season in the NFL, and he also had some injuries in college. On the field, the talent is undeniable. Over the past two seasons, he is behind only Derrick Henry in rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns. As long as he is on the field, he will produce for the Vikings and fantasy, but durability will continue to be the concern. The Vikings are a run-heavy offense, and that is without a quarterback who is tucking the ball away and running frequently. The rushing attack is all about the talent of Dalvin Cook.

4. Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints OVR: 4.25

An extremely well-rounded back, Alvin Kamara promises production on the ground and through the air.

Kamara has shown a shocking level of consistency as a receiver in his career to date. In four seasons, his reception total has been 81, 81, 81, and 83. Except for 2019, he has also consistently found his way into the endzone, making the six total touchdowns in 2019 the anomaly when looking at his career. Combing receptions and getting into the endzone is a sure-fire way to maintain value as a fantasy running back. The caveat to all of this is Drew Brees has retired, so now Kamara needs to do it with either Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston under center. He is a talented player, and with Michael Thomas already dealing with an injury, Kamara will be even more of a focus for this offense as they prepare for the 2021 season.

3. Saquon Barkley – New York Giants OVR: 4

Saquon Barkley is outstanding; still, he is returning from an injury surrounded by questionable talent.

Even though he is ranked this high, Barkley feels like he has a lot to prove to remain here after 2021. None of that is based on his talent, but the situation around him is full of question marks. Will this offensive line create enough space for Barkley to reach his potential as a runner? Will Daniel Jones be able to take a step forward and force defenses to respect the passing game? He also is coming off a significant injury in 2020, but it is the type of injury running backs have been able to come back from in the past. The injury is not nearly as significant of a concern as the other questions. From a talent perspective, there are no questions. Barkley is one of the best in the league. Still, if the Giants struggle on the ground, Barkley’s fantasy value will depend on his considerable receiving abilities.

2. Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts OVR: 2.75

Jonathan Taylor was a late-season star who may continue his growth in 2021.

Taylor finished 2020 on a tear. He seemed unstoppable down the stretch. When looking at the Colts quarterback situation and passing game, there are many similar questions for him that Saquon Barkley faces, but the big difference is the level of talent on the offensive line. The Colts expect to have one of the best offensive lines in the league. That took a blow with the injury in training camp to guard Quenton Nelson. If he recovered on the earlier range given from his recovery, he would be there to maul defenders trying to get to Taylor for most of the season. As a receiver, Taylor is fine. He will catch a few passes and add some value, but not to the level of the guys ranking around him. He is young, talented, and behind a very talented offensive line. He will be the featured part of this offense that will undoubtedly feed him the ball on the ground.

1. Christian McCaffrey - Carolina Panthers OVR: 1

The NFL's best dual-threat, Christian McCaffrey is the unquestioned centerpiece of Carolina's offense.

The Carolina Panthers' offense is built around McCaffrey. He is a threat to go over 1,000 yards both as a receiver and a running back. The opportunity he has in this offense is unmatched by any other running back in the NFL. McCaffrey is the every-down back for this team. He has proven he can score touchdowns, run successfully anywhere on the field, and be one of the most dangerous receivers at the running back position. He is everything a fantasy player could ask for in a running back and an easy consensus number one overall player. There is no disagreement between the rankers here. It is McCaffrey ahead of everyone else. There are questions at quarterback for the Panthers, but it seems like all of these top guys are dealing with similar issues.