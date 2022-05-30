2023 NFL Mock Draft: Memorial Day Round 1 Special
With the start of the NFL season on the horizon, it's time to turn to the 2023 NFL Draft and get ready for a new class of rookies. We should see a considerable amount of quarterbacks be mentioned in the first round, unlike the 2022 NFL Draft. Skilled position players are also going to be the talk of the draft, which makes for a ton of excitement.
After one of the wildest and most unique NFL Draft experiences ever witnessed in Las Vegas, here’s a look at how round one of the 2023 NFL Draft could shape up. The city of Kansas City, you are now on the clock!
*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
1. Atlanta Falcons: LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
2. Houston Texans: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
3. Detroit Lions: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
5. New York Jets: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
8. Chicago Bears: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
9. New York Giants: WR Jordan Addison, USC
10. Washington Commanders: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): LB BJ Ojulari, LSU
14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
15. Miami Dolphins: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
16. New England Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
17. Tennessee Titans: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
18. Houston Texans (via CLE): QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
26. Dallas Cowboys: S Jordan Battle, Alabama
27. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
29. Green Bay Packers: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
30. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
32. Buffalo Bills: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern