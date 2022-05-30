2023 NFL Mock Draft: Memorial Day Round 1 Special

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. What prospects could go in the first round?

With the start of the NFL season on the horizon, it's time to turn to the 2023 NFL Draft and get ready for a new class of rookies. We should see a considerable amount of quarterbacks be mentioned in the first round, unlike the 2022 NFL Draft. Skilled position players are also going to be the talk of the draft, which makes for a ton of excitement.

After one of the wildest and most unique NFL Draft experiences ever witnessed in Las Vegas, here’s a look at how round one of the 2023 NFL Draft could shape up. The city of Kansas City, you are now on the clock!

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

1. Atlanta Falcons: LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

2. Houston Texans: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

3. Detroit Lions: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

5. New York Jets: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

8. Chicago Bears: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

9. New York Giants: WR Jordan Addison, USC

10. Washington Commanders: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): LB BJ Ojulari, LSU

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

15. Miami Dolphins: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

16. New England Patriots: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

17. Tennessee Titans: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

27. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

29. Green Bay Packers: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

30. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

32. Buffalo Bills: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

