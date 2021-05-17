NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Devonte Williams

DEVONTE WILLIAMS | School: Southeastern Louisiana | Position: RB | Height: 5092 | Weight: 180 | Hand: 0800 | Arm: 3038 | Wingspan: 7318 | Age: 24 | Agent: Carter Chow

Evaluation:

Wore No.14 at HUB Football (April/2021). Short fluid athlete that was the top of the RB group and we asked him to stick around and run routes with the receivers and he looked natural doing that as well. Impressive athlete that was smooth and fluid through all the running back drills. Showed good foot quickness to COD and go through the bags and cone drills with fluid ease. Had very good balance and body control to always be moving smoothly through the drills. Didn’t have the instant bang speed to separate out of his breaks, did pull away from LBs and slower safeties on coverage just not a sudden player. More a one-cut runner that would need a crease to finish, not a creator in the open field to make defenders miss. Natural route runner with soft hands that would be a natural mismatch in the passing game for a creative OC. I see him as a third or fourth RB in an NFL camp that could develop into a backup RB or an eventual starter for a CFL team with his natural run skills and soft hands out of the backfield.

Background:

First-team all-state, all-metro and all-conference choice as a senior at the Bullis School in high school. Rushed for 4,496 yards and 51 touchdowns, averaging 7.3 yards per carry during his high school career. Rated No. 19 prospect in the state of Maryland and No. 62 running back in the nation by Rivals. Prior to Southeastern Williams played two seasons at Indiana. Sixth on the Hoosiers' all-time list with 1,511 kickoff return yards. Named to Big Ten Conference All-Freshman team by BTN.com. Played in 26 games at IU. Rushed for 217 yards on 71 attempts. Caught 19 passes for 218 yards. Led the Big Ten with 784 kickoff return yards as a redshirt freshman. Averaged 14.2 yards per punt return on the way to being named first-team All-Southland Conference punt returner. Rushed for 293 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries. Caught 20 passes for 149 yards.