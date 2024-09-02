Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Key Veteran Defender Kicks Off Top 5
In a matter of days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.
In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
Ultimately, who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 5: Foyesade Oluokun
Walking the halls of EverBank Stadium and the Miller Electric Center, it is easy to see which players on the Jaguars roster carry a certain amount of respect. And it is easy to see why inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokin is among the ones who carry the absolute most.
Oluokun leads the NFL in solo tackles (239) and total tackles (357) over the last two seasons, while so supplanting himself as the voice of the defense.
In 2023, he recorded 173 total tackles (111 solo), eight tackles for loss, six passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception returned for a touchdown.
Oluokun's 2023 season saw him eclipse 150 tackles for the third year in a row, making him the sixth player to do so since 200. Add in the respect he garners off the field and it is hard to argue that Oluokun isn't among the Jaguars' very best.
“I don't think I'm getting personal accolades until the team gets their accolades. I mean, somebody read me my stats in the past three years, and they look really good, but apparently, people don't care about it," Oluokun said in July.
"At this point, wins are going to bring all of that. I'm over here trying to win, trying to do my job. Really just trying to impress the new staff here. I know Coach Nielsen [Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen] is a pretty hard guy to impress. I'm trying to be the best for him, because I think if I play well for him, he's going to take my career to a whole new level. I keep saying, ‘If the team wins, we all win.’ That's all I'm focused on.”
