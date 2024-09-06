Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Who Takes the No. 1 Spot?
In just one week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.
In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
Ultimately, who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 1: Josh Hines-Allen
The best player on the Jacksonville Jaguars is none other than star pass-rusher Josh Hines Allen.
If Hines-Allen's career ended today, the 2019 first-round pick would have a heck of an argument to make for an induction into the Pride of the Jaguars.
That is how productive and vital Hines-Allen has been since the Jaguars made him a top-10 pick, with the star defensive end already on the cusp of breaking the franchise's all-time sack record.
Hines-Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023.
Hines-Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Hines-Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
Hines-Allen is currently second all-time in franchise history in sacks and very well could break Tony Brackens' long-standing record this season.
Hines-Allen has been one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL since his rookie season. It took a few years for the national media to come around to the idea, but after a dominant 2023 season there is no more underrating the Jaguars' top player.
