53-Man Roster Projection: DE Marquis Haynes Player Profile
DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 235 lbs
College: Ole Miss
NFL Stats: 34 tackles, 7 QB hits, 5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries
Depth Chart Projection: Backup
Haynes is a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker that has the ability to rush the passer off the edge. With the addition of Haason Reddick, I would expect that Haynes will see a dip in terms of the number of snaps he sees but he will be in the rotation. Last year was without a doubt the best of Haynes' short three-year career. He notched four sacks, recorded five QB hits, and recovered two fumbles to go along with 18 tackles.
53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock
The Panthers are establishing depth up front on the defensive line. Unfortunately for guys like Haynes, that means there is no guarantee he will have an important role on the defense. He is going to have to go out there and earn it, just like he will have to earn his spot on the active roster. If he has a good showing in training camp, I don't see how the Panthers can leave him off the 53-man roster, especially after what he showed in flashes last season.
