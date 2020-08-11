53 Men: EDGE Marquis Haynes Player Profile

EDGE Marquis Haynes

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 235 lbs

College: Ole Miss

NFL stats: 16 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Playing the EDGE is essentially a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end. Guys that have the ability to drop back in coverage, yet have a want to rush the quarterback often play the position. Brian Burns is the only other true EDGE on the roster, so Haynes will likely spend much of the season coming in on sub packages.

Analysis:

During his time at Ole Miss, Haynes was a constant pain in the side for opposing offensive lines. He had a knack of getting in the backfield and creating negative plays. However, since he came to Carolina in 2018, he has really struggled to find any playing time. With defensive coordinator Phil Snow's creativeness, I would expect Haynes to see the field in a condensed role to start the season. If he gets good push and is applying pressure on the quarterback early on, then you'll see the coaching staff put him in more critical situations, but he has to earn their trust first.

53-Man Roster Status: Near Lock

I believe the Panthers want to see more out of Marquis Haynes and with the current roster makeup, this will be his best opportunity to produce.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

No. 28 DT Kawann Short

No. 29 DT Derrick Brown

No. 30 DT Bravvion Roy

No. 31 DL Myles Adams

No. 32 EDGE Brian Burns

