53 Men: EDGE Marquis Haynes Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

EDGE Marquis Haynes

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 235 lbs

College: Ole Miss

NFL stats: 16 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Playing the EDGE is essentially a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end. Guys that have the ability to drop back in coverage, yet have a want to rush the quarterback often play the position. Brian Burns is the only other true EDGE on the roster, so Haynes will likely spend much of the season coming in on sub packages.

Analysis:

During his time at Ole Miss, Haynes was a constant pain in the side for opposing offensive lines. He had a knack of getting in the backfield and creating negative plays. However, since he came to Carolina in 2018, he has really struggled to find any playing time. With defensive coordinator Phil Snow's creativeness, I would expect Haynes to see the field in a condensed role to start the season. If he gets good push and is applying pressure on the quarterback early on, then you'll see the coaching staff put him in more critical situations, but he has to earn their trust first.

53-Man Roster Status: Near Lock

I believe the Panthers want to see more out of Marquis Haynes and with the current roster makeup, this will be his best opportunity to produce. 

What type of season do you expect from Marquis Haynes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

