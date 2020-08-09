AllPanthers
53 Men: DL Myles Adams Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

DT Myles Adams

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 285 lbs

College: Rice

NFL stats: N/A (Rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Depth player

Carolina seems to be in a pretty good spot with the starting lineup, but the depth behind that starting line is questionable at best. Adams, an undrafted rookie, appears to have a chance to make the roster and at worst, sticks on the practice squad and will be one of the first guys they will think about activating.

Analysis:

Adams has a little ways to go in the pass rushing department, but the skillset is there to work with. He didn't post huge sack numbers at Rice, but he was constantly applying pressure and beating his man off the ball. He played a little bit of tackle and end in his collegiate career and appears to be comfortable in both spots. Personally, I think he fits better inside, but he's not very big, so that may force Carolina to use him more on the edge unless he can show that his quickness can become lethal from the interior of the line.

53-Man Roster Status: On the Bubble

Adams is my wildcard pick here. Matt Rhule mentioned this past week that he has been impressive and I actually got to catch each of his games last year with Rice and this kid can play ball. He's a competitor and will be hard to keep off the active roster.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

No. 28 DT Kawann Short

No. 29 DT Derrick Brown

No. 30 DT Bravvion Roy

What type of season do you expect from Myles Adams? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

