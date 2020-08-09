53 Men: DL Myles Adams Player Profile

DT Myles Adams

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 285 lbs

College: Rice

NFL stats: N/A (Rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: Depth player

Carolina seems to be in a pretty good spot with the starting lineup, but the depth behind that starting line is questionable at best. Adams, an undrafted rookie, appears to have a chance to make the roster and at worst, sticks on the practice squad and will be one of the first guys they will think about activating.

Analysis:

Adams has a little ways to go in the pass rushing department, but the skillset is there to work with. He didn't post huge sack numbers at Rice, but he was constantly applying pressure and beating his man off the ball. He played a little bit of tackle and end in his collegiate career and appears to be comfortable in both spots. Personally, I think he fits better inside, but he's not very big, so that may force Carolina to use him more on the edge unless he can show that his quickness can become lethal from the interior of the line.

53-Man Roster Status: On the Bubble

Adams is my wildcard pick here. Matt Rhule mentioned this past week that he has been impressive and I actually got to catch each of his games last year with Rice and this kid can play ball. He's a competitor and will be hard to keep off the active roster.

