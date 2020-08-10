53 Men: EDGE Brian Burns Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
EDGE Brian Burns
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 265 lbs
College: Florida State
NFL stats: 25 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 5 TFL's, 16 QB hits
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
In 2019, Burns was one of the few bright spots of the Panthers' defense. He started five games on the year and will now be expected to become a full-time starter. There's no one else on the roster that has the pass rushing ability that he brings to the table. Look for a big year for him in 2020.
Analysis:
Burns has added about 15 lbs this offseason in order to try and become a complete defender and not just a pass rusher. Coming out of Florida State, he was real lean and lanky, which was a major concern to have him be a three down guy. Aside from Burns' ability to create pressure in the backfield, one of his best qualities is his ability to play multiple positions and line up on either side of the field. Phil Snow will fall in love with Burns' versatility and move him from rushing off the edge to outside linebacker, defensive end, and heck, maybe even inside linebacker on certain packages. He has all the makings to be a star in the league. Double-digit sack totals should be the annual expectation for him.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Burns is a unique player and brings something that no one else on the roster can do. He has the chance to be a really special player for a long time in the Panthers organization.
