    • November 2, 2021
    Panthers Add to the Quarterback Room

    Carolina brings in some competition at quarterback.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers have signed quarterback Josh Love to the practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

    Love played his college ball at San Jose State from 2016-19. In 41 games, Love tossed for 7,206 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions while completing 57.8% of his passes. He went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but latched on with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. 

    The Panthers needed to add to the quarterback room with starter Sam Darnold currently in the concussion protocol. P.J. Walker will be the expected starter if Darnold can't go. James Morgan, a former fourth-round pick of the New York Jets, is the only other quarterback on the team's roster and is currently on the practice squad. Morgan was claimed off waivers earlier in the year after the team moved on from Will Grier.

