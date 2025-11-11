Viral Clip Shows Patriots’ Offensive Dominance
As if there weren't enough reasons to showcase just how good the New England Patriots are playing right now, here comes another.
The team's trip to the Sunshine State in Week 10 culminated in a 28-23 victory. Quarterback Drake Maye and the offense found multiple ways to defeat the high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers and advance to a dominant 8-2 record.
The Patriots now sit atop the AFC East, Maye is getting MVP chants, NFL analysts are pondering whether this team has what it takes to hoist a Lombardi trophy again, and to think most of the players aiding their success are still on their rookie contracts.
Whether it be in the air with deep passes to Kyle Williams, tight goal line throws to Stefon Diggs, where he toe touches his way to a score, or rookie TreVeyon Henderson sprinting past defenders, the Pats proved they're a threat in many areas.
The Patriots Offensive Line Showed Just How Dominant They Can Be
Henderson's late-game dash to the end zone to almost seal the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a few great moments to it. At the end of the run, he was clearly signaling to the sidelines to see if the coaching staff wanted him to go down to keep the clock running or score.
Before his run picked up steam, many noticed the Pats' offensive line's brilliance in blocking. Since the game, the clip has gone viral. Not one or two, or even three or four, but five Bucs defenders all get taken out in order for Henderson to take off down the field.
The clip above shows the likes of Will Campbell, Jared Wilson, Austin Hooper and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga in the backfield, knocking down nearly half the Bucs defense.
If anything, this clip shows you how in sync all aspects of the 2025 Patriots are right now. They're an organization that has always prided itself on a team effort being what gets them to the big time.
Yes, the superstars are what drive ticket sales, but it's the players in the trenches who matter for a team's success.
The term 'complementary football' has been thrown around a lot in the last few weeks. Mike Vrabel has this team on both sides of the ball right where he needs them to be, doing just that: playing complementary football.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!