First-Round NFL Draft Day Live Thread

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven provides you with our running NFL Draft first-round live thread.

Henderson, Nev.--It is finally here; the 2021 NFL Draft talk is over. In Cleveland, Ohio, tonight, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider Christmas will commence.

Roger Goodell will step to the microphone and open the NFL Draft, and with that most highly anticipated three days of the NFL season will begin.

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the seventeenth overall pick, but the Silver and Black have positioned themselves masterfully so that they can move up or down or even stay with that pick.

There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2021 NFL Draft here:

What Time Does the 2021 NFL Draft Begin?

Thursday: 5 p.m. CT. Round One

Friday: 4 p.m. CT. Rounds Two and Three

Saturday: 9 a.m. CT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds

How Can I watch the 2021 NFL Draft on Television?

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

How Can I listen to the 2021 NFL Draft on the Radio?

SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.

Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2021 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?

Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.

Will the Las Vegas Raiders be able to stay put at 17 and get a key offensive lineman, or even possibly Micah Parson the outstanding linebacker from Penn State? What if a player drops, do the Raiders move up? All of this adds to the intrigue.

Here is the entire 2021 NFL Draft first-round order.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Baltimore Ravens

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

