Regrading Every First-Round Pick From the 2025 NFL Draft

Nearly a year has passed since the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. Before the teams prepare to make their selections this year, it’s time to regrade those picks and see how they’ve aged after one full season.

These grades are based on the value used to draft the player and how they performed in their rookie campaigns. Any of these players could absolutely emerge as stars over the remainder of their careers, especially those who missed time due to injury or were in a bad situation. For now, though, there is a limited sample size to evaluate these players.

(For comparison, here’s how we graded these players when they were initially drafted.)

With that in mind, here are the new grades for every 2025 first-round pick, one year later.

1. Tennessee Titans, QB Cam Ward: B+

The Titans made the right decision drafting Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. In a weak quarterback class, the Titans ensured they got the best one available and made value out of finishing the 2024 season with the league’s worst record.

Though Ward’s numbers aren’t great—he completed 59.8% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions—he showed growth over the season while in a less-than-stellar situation, with his coach getting fired in Week 7. Ward’s talent is undeniable, evident in plays like his first NFL touchdown pass , this fourth-quarter completion against the Seahawks and this third-quarter completion against the Chiefs . With offensive coordinator Brian Daboll taking over the play-calling and an improved supporting cast, Ward should be able to take the next steps in his sophomore season.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars, WR/CB Travis Hunter (trade): C

In the first draft under young general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars came out swinging, trading their first-round pick, a second-round, fourth-round and 2026 first-round pick to the Browns to move up to No. 2 and select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter .

It’s admirable that the Jaguars believed so heavily in Hunter as a person and player that they were unafraid to go get him. Hunter wants to play both wide receiver and cornerback, and the Jaguars believed in that mission.

For now, however, Hunter has yet to prove worth the value the Jaguars traded to get him. Hunter’s rookie season came to an abrupt end after incurring a season-ending LCL injury in October.

When healthy, the Jaguars used Hunter more like a No. 3 wide receiver and No. 3 corner. Hunter played well in the opportunities he got, but teams do not trade a first-round pick to move up to the No. 2 spot for that amount of production. Hunter’s role was set to increase over the season as he adjusted to playing on both sides of the ball, but injury cost him that opportunity. Heading into Year 2, the Jaguars plan for Hunter to get more playing time at cornerback and still believe in his ability to play both ways .

3. New York Giants, LB Abdul Carter: B

Between arriving late for meetings and being benched by the Giants as a result, Giants rookie Abdul Carter had more growing pains than expected during his rookie season. Still, Carter showed the Giants made the obvious and correct choice by taking him No. 3 last year.

While Carter’s impact does not necessarily show up on the stat sheet—or at least the sack totals—he excelled at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and offenses. He tallied just four sacks, but ranked 13th in pressures, 14th in hurries and tied for sixth in quarterback knockdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Carter got off to a good start as a rookie, and is slated to grow into one of the league’s top edge rushers over his career.

4. New England Patriots, OT Will Campbell: B-

A promising start to Will Campbell’s rookie year was marred by a late-season injury that caused him to struggle during the postseason. The No. 4 pick in 2025 sustained a torn ligament in his knee, which forced him to miss four games toward the end of the year. Though Campbell returned for the postseason, he was clearly not at 100%. As a result, Drake Maye was sacked 21 times during the playoffs, and Campbell allowed 14 pressures during the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks.

Despite those struggles, the Patriots plan to keep Campbell at tackle instead of moving him to guard. With time to return to full health, Campbell should be able to rebound next season.

5. Cleveland Browns, DT Mason Graham: B

After trading down to allow the Jaguars to move up to No. 2, the Browns selected defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5. Though not the flashiest member of a rookie class that included quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel and Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger , Graham was a key part of its success.

Graham’s impact isn’t quantifiable on the stat sheet, which shows he tallied 49 total tackles and 0.5 sacks in 2025. Graham tied for 20th in pass rush win rate among defensive tackles, and he also played well against the run. PFF graded Graham as the 33th-best interior defender, a solid start for the rookie.

6. Las Vegas Raiders, RB Ashton Jeanty: C

Ashton Jeanty’s first season in Las Vegas was tumultuous, but it’s difficult to tell how much of that was the result of the disastrous situation around him. Between offensive coordinator Chip Kelly being fired midseason and an offensive line that PFF ranked 30th in run blocking, there were clear issues on the Raiders that prevented Jeanty from getting his NFL career off on the right foot.

Jeanty finished his rookie season with 266 carries for 975 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns. He finished first among running backs with over 50 carries in tackle for loss percentage. Per Next Gen Stats , among the 51 backs with at least 90 carries, he finished 47th in rushing over expected percentage (34.9%) and 46th in rushing yards over expected (-51).

On the bright side, Jeanty finished the season seventh in rushing yards after contact and third in broken tackles, flashing glimpses of his potential amid a dreadful Raiders campaign. With Klint Kubiak taking over the offense, the addition of center Tyler Linderbaum and Fernando Mendoza expected to be taken No. 1, there is good reason to believe Jeanty will improve next season. Will that be enough to make him worthy of the No. 6 pick?

Even if Jeanty takes off, questions will remain about whether the Raiders made a mistake drafting a running back this high, especially given their many other roster needs.. If Jeanty and the Raiders can turn it around, those questions will be tempered.

7. New York Jets, OT Armand Membou: A

The Jets fortified their right tackle spot with the selection of Armand Membou. New York might have been a mess last season, but the addition of Membou has their offensive line on the right track.

As a rookie, Membou ranked ninth in ESPN’s run block win rate metric among tackles. He was a key part of an offensive line that ranked 14th in run block win rate, paving the way for Breece Hall to rush for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

8. Carolina Panthers, WR Tetairoa McMillan: A

The Panthers aced their selection of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in last year’s draft. Not only did McMillan go on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he also addressed a major position of need for the Panthers by providing them with the No. 1 target they’d been searching for.

As a rookie, McMillan recorded 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the lone rookie in 2025 to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. His production is particularly impressive considering that in 13 of 17 games, the Panthers fell short of 200 passing yards. McMillan was undoubtedly a key reason the Panthers won the NFC South and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and he will play a key role in Carolina contending in the years to come.

9. New Orleans Saints, OT Kelvin Banks Jr.: B+

Kelvin Banks Jr. did a good job protecting Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough’s blindside while starting 17 games for the Saints as a rookie. The addition of Banks helped fortify the Saints’ offensive line, which will be key for New Orleans heading into Year 2 with Shough and head coach Kellen Moore.

PFF graded Banks 27th among tackles, with the 22-year-old earning strong marks as both a pass blocker and run blocker. He allowed five sacks in 2025, and received praise from his coach for his willingness to learn from the veterans around him.

“Kelvin’s phenomenal,” Moore said of Banks in December . “His work ethic is awesome. His willingness and eagerness to continue to learn and grow is really special.”

10. Chicago Bears, TE Colston Loveland: B+

The Bears surprisingly took tight end Colston Loveland before Tyler Warren came off the board, and the decision paid off. Loveland quickly emerged as one of the team’s top playmakers, leading the Bears with 58 catches, 713 yards and six touchdowns.

Loveland came up clutch in several key moments for the Bears, including scoring the game-winning touchdown in Week 9 against the Bengals and recording 137 yards in the wild-card comeback win over the Packers. He helped the Bears’ offense finish sixth in total yards per game, already solidifying his value for Chicago as a rookie.

11. San Francisco 49ers, DE Mykel Williams: B-

The 49ers used their first-round pick on a young, developmental prospect in Mykel Williams. Before sustaining a season-ending torn ACL, Williams appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded 20 total tackles and one sack. While Williams was not the highest impact rookie, he improved throughout season and was a strong run defender for San Francisco.

Williams will not have a full offseason to prepare for his sophomore campaign, but is expected to be ready to go by training camp.

12. Dallas Cowboys, OG Tyler Booker: B

The Cowboys have a penchant for drafting offensive linemen and they appear to have found another gem in Tyler Booker, who was the first guard off the board in 2025. During his rookie campaign, Booker finished eighth in ESPN’s run block win rate among interior offensive linemen and PFF graded him 19th among guards. He helped the Cowboys rise to ninth in the league in rushing yards per game (125.6) and finish with the No. 2–ranked offense in total yards and passing yards per game.

13. Miami Dolphins, DT Kenneth Grant: C

Kenneth Grant had a quieter season compared to other 2025 first-round picks, notching 33 total tackles and two sacks during his rookie campaign. While Grant shone at points during his rookie year and got better as the season went on, it was underwhelming for a player taken with the No. 13 pick.

Grant was also outplayed by fifth-round rookie teammate Jordan Phillips, who earned a higher PFF grade during the 2025 campaign.

Ideally for the Dolphins, changes to the defense and coaching staff could help spark improvement for Grant and other players next season. The Dolphins got off to a poor start in 2025 and dealt with rumors that Mike McDaniel would be fired throughout the season. A reset may be what Grant and his teammates need.

14. Indianapolis Colts, TE Tyler Warren: B

Tyler Warren quickly emerged as a top rookie for the Colts in 2025. In his debut outing, Warren caught seven passes for 76 yards, making a splash as the Indianapolis offense got off to a historic start .

Warren’s production did slow over the second half of the season as the Colts began facing tougher opponents and quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a torn Achilles tendon. Still, Warren finished the season with 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns, good numbers for a rookie tight end.

15. Atlanta Falcons, OLB Jalon Walker: B

The Falcons selected versatile outside linebacker Jalon Walker out of Georgia last year, and the move was a hit. Walker tallied 36 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on an improved Atlanta pass rush.

Walker has room to boost his role after starting nine of his 15 games and playing 51% of the defensive snaps. When he was on the field, he proved to be a disruptive presence in opponents’ backfields, particularly in the run game. PFF gave Walker a grade of 81.3 in run defense, sixth-best among edge defenders.

Falcons first-round rookies combine for the sack fumble & recovery!



ATLvsNE on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/DxpmHCS3of — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

16. Arizona Cardinals, DT Walter Nolen III: B

Walter Nolen III appeared in just six games for the Cardinals as a rookie, but when he was on the field, his impact was certainly felt. This was true from his debut against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, when he notched a tackle for loss, sacked Dak Prescott, and deflected a pass as the Cardinals won 27–17. He recorded 11 total tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery for Arizona on the season.

Nolen’s rookie season was limited due to injuries, including a calf injury to begin the year and a season-ending torn meniscus that he sustained in December. The Cardinals will hope to have Nolen healthier for his sophomore campaign.

17. Cincinnati Bengals, DE Shemar Stewart: C

Shemar Stewart’s tenure in Cincinnati began on a tenuous note as he and the Bengals struggled to come to terms on his rookie contract. Stewart left the Bengals’ June minicamp early and did not sign his rookie deal until midway through training camp in late July, making him the last first-round pick of the 2025 class to be signed.

Seeing Stewart, a talented, developmental prospect, miss part of the offseason program was not ideal. He had a slow start as a rookie, recording 11 total tackles and one sack in eight games and five starts. Optimistically, a full offseason will help him make the second-year leap in 2026, which the Bengals will need after Trey Hendrickson’s departure in free agency.

18. Seattle Seahawks, G Grey Zabel: A

The Seahawks’ addition of Grey Zabel proved to be a massive hit in Year 1. Zabel ranked first among all interior offensive linemen in ESPN’s run block win rate metric , winning on 83% of such plays. The Seahawks were 12th in pass block win rate and eighth in run block win rate, key to the team’s charge to a Super Bowl title.

Zabel’s play earned him two first-place votes on the Offensive Rookie of the Year ballot, rare recognition for an offensive lineman in the NFL awards voting process.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR Emeka Egbuka: A-

Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was one of the hottest rookies to start the 2025 season, recording 445 yards and five touchdowns over his first five games— including calling his own game-winning touchdown in his Week 1 debut.

As the Buccaneers spiraled down the stretch, Egbuka’s production tailed off. He did not score a touchdown or record more than 70 receiving yards in the final eight games of the year, finishing the 2025 season with 63 receptions for 938 yards and six touchdowns. With Mike Evans departing in free agency for the 49ers, the addition of Egbuka remains pertinent for the Buccaneers’ future and should help their offense manage the loss of a future Hall of Famer.

20. Denver Broncos, CB Jahdae Barron: C

Jahdae Barron didn’t see much playing time during his rookie season with the Broncos. On a stacked defense already featuring two starting corners, Barron played just 30% of the team’s defensive snaps and recorded 35 total tackles, one interception and five pass breakups.

The Broncos probably could have found a more impactful player, but they appreciate the depth Barron provides, which general manager George Paton noted was helpful when Patrick Surtain II sustained a pectoral muscle injury this past season. As one of the better teams in the league, the Broncos have the luxury of not relying on their draft picks right away.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers, DT Derrick Harmon: B

Derrick Harmon missed the beginning of his rookie season due to a preseason injury, but went on to appear in 12 games and make eight starts, recording 27 total tackles and three sacks.

Harmon proved to be an important part of the Steelers’ pass rush and run defense. His absence was felt during Pittsburgh’s early December matchups against the Bills and Ravens, which saw both teams rush for over 200 yards in consecutive weeks. Harmon returned the following week for the Steelers’ contest against the Lions’ vaunted rushing duo and helped hold Detroit to a measly 15 rushing yards. In that game, Harmon impressed with his play against All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell, beating him on multiple reps.

Derrick Harmon, stop, he has children!



Penei Sewell is also a 2x All-Pro and the #Steelers rookie first rounder just rag dolled him with violent hands. pic.twitter.com/4kssJCqqss — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) December 22, 2025

22. Los Angeles Chargers, RB Omarion Hampton: B

Similar to several other rookies on this list, it’s hard to fully grade Hampton because he missed time with an injury and played in less-than-desirable circumstances.

The Chargers’ offensive line was a disaster during the 2025 season—especially after tackle Joe Alt went down with a season-ending injury—ranking 31st according to ESPN’s run block win rate metric . When on the field, Hampton carried the ball 124 times for 545 yards and four touchdowns (4.4 yards per carry) and caught 35 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown. His best game came against the lowly Giants’ run defense, when he ran for 128 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries (10.7 YPC).

Hampton notably earned good marks in rush yards over expected per attempt (0.66, 15th) and rush percent over expected (45.2%, seventh), which should hopefully translate as he looks to take steps forward next season in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

23. Green Bay Packers, WR Matthew Golden: C

Green Bay fans rejoiced as the Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round for the first time in 23 years while hosting the draft. The pick, however, did not exactly inspire confidence in the Packers to draft another first-round receiver in the future.

In a crowded Packers receiving room lacking a true No. 1 threat, Golden did not stand out or establish himself as the top guy in Year 1. He caught just 29 passes for 361 yards and did not receive more than six targets in a game throughout the season.

Golden caught four passes for 84 yards and his first touchdown during the Packers’ playoff loss to the Bears. Perhaps Golden can leverage that performance into a second-year leap in 2026. With Romeo Doubs departing in free agency and the Packers trading Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles , Golden certainly will have more opportunities to take on a greater role in Green Bay’s offense.

24. Minnesota Vikings, OG Donovan Jackson: B

The Vikings made a good selection with the addition of guard Donovan Jackson. Though a guard is never the most thrilling choice in the first round, Jackson was a stout pick.

Though Jackson dealt with multiple injuries—including a wrist injury he underwent surgery for after Week 2—he still started 14 games in 2025. He was particularly strong in the running game, where he finished fifth in run block win rate among interior offensive linemen.

25. New York Giants, QB Jaxson Dart (trade): A-

The Giants appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart. A year ago, they traded a second-round pick and two third-round picks to move back into the first round and select Dart, good value to land their quarterback of the future.

Over 12 starts as a rookie, Dart went 4-8 and completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. Though there are concerns over his reckless rushing style and lack of interest in sliding, his playmaking ability as a whole made the Giants an attractive destination for a new coach, allowing them to land John Harbaugh.

“One of many great things about Jaxson Dart is he does so many things so well,” Harbaugh said at the NFL league meetings . “He can live in a lot of different worlds. If you watched offenses that we’ve had over the last many number of years, it's built around a lot of different elements. There’s a lot of different elements Jaxson can play in; power-run, drop-back pass, quarterback-driven stuff, RPOs … I’m not sure what he really can’t do.”

26. Atlanta Falcons, James Pearce Jr. (trade): C-

The Falcons were ridiculed last year for their decision to trade a first-round pick to move back into the first round and select James Pearce Jr. The amount of draft capital the Falcons gave up was perplexing , especially after the Giants had just traded back into the first round without giving up a first-round pick.

Pearce turned out to be one of the most productive rookies on the field, leading all rookies in sacks with 10.5. He finished third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and helped turn the Falcons’ pass rush around as Atlanta went from 31st in sacks in 2024 to second in ’25 with 57 on the season.

There were character concerns about Pearce entering the draft, yet the Falcons decided to trade a first-round pick to move up to acquire him. Pearce was arrested on Feb. 7 after intentionally crashing into ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson’s car and is currently facing three felony charges.

27. Baltimore Ravens, S Malaki Starks: B

The Ravens found a quality starter last year in safety Malaki Starks. The Georgia product started 15 games as a rookie, tallying 84 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups. In coverage, Starks allowed opposing passers to complete 60.9% of their passes against him for 452 yards and two touchdowns and a 90.1 rating.

Safeties drafted after Starks, such as Nick Emmanwori and Xavier Watts, had better rookie seasons, but look for Starks to take a step forward under new head coach Jesse Minter, who did great work with the Chargers’ young secondary players. Under Minter’s leadership, the Chargers finished fifth in total yards and passing yards allowed per game in 2025.

28. Detroit Lions, Tyleik Williams: C+

Tyleik Williams proved to be a solid pickup for the Lions during his rookie season, recording 18 total tackles and one sack in 2025. Williams was known for his work as a run-stuffer coming out of Ohio State, and that was his strength as a rookie.

Following the season, Williams said he’d give his own performance a C or a C+, noting he believes his football IQ took the biggest strides forward as a rookie, but as a pass rusher, he can still improve his get-off and hand-eye coordination.

“I think I was playing pretty well in the beginning. Then some things happened, injuries happened and I think I took a little dip,” Williams said in January . “Then over the last few weeks I thought I was starting to play a little better.”

The most impressive play of Tyleik Williams’ rookie season came in Week 18 against four-time All-Pro and 10-time playoff participant Joe Thuney.



Manhandling the decorated veteran for the TFL. pic.twitter.com/T2syJVOhmz — Al Karsten (@FootballGuy_Al) January 5, 2026

29. Washington Commanders, OT Josh Conerly Jr.: B+

The Commanders found their right tackle toward the end of the first round in Josh Conerly Jr. Washington entered this offseason with several needs, but the offensive line was one of the team’s few strengths, in part because of their tackle duo, Conerly and Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil Jr.

Conerly faced a tough group of pass rushers, including Brian Burns , Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby, to begin his rookie campaign, but showed growth over the season as he allowed just two sacks and one quarterback hit over the Commanders’ last nine games. In the run game, he and the offensive line also played a key role in the Commanders ranking fourth in rushing yards per game (134.7). They will look to carry that success into 2026, when David Blough takes over as offensive coordinator.

30. Buffalo Bills, CB Maxwell Hairston: B

Maxwell Hairston played in 11 games as a rookie as he missed time due to knee and hamstring injuries. When Hairston was able to play, he showed what the Bills needed in a cornerback opposite of Christian Benford between his speed and coverage abilities.

In coverage, Hairston allowed opponents to complete 15 of 25 passes against him for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Hairston broke up five passes and recorded two interceptions as well, including a pick of Patrick Mahomes to help seal the Bills’ Week 9 win over the Chiefs.

31. Philadelphia Eagles, LB Jihaad Campbell (trade): A

The Eagles seemingly landed another steal in the draft when they switched spots at the end of the first round with the Chiefs to draft linebacker Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama. Campbell quickly made an impression in his rookie season, forcing a fumble on Cowboys’ running back Miles Sanders as Dallas was driving during the Eagles’ season-opening win. That fumble helped the Eagles hold onto their lead and gain their first win of the season.

Over the course of the year, Campbell notched 80 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and three pass breakups. PFF graded him as the 14th-best linebacker in the league, and his role could certainly grow in 2026 after Nakobe Dean’s departure in free agency.

32. Kansas City Chiefs, OT Josh Simmons (trade): B+

The Chiefs needed to improve their offensive line after Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times in their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, and tackle Josh Simmons was drafted to fill that role. Simmons missed time during his rookie season due to injury and personal reasons, but when healthy, he solidified the Chiefs’ line. Simmons earned a strong PFF grade of 75.5 in pass blocking, and allowed just two sacks and two quarterback hits during his time on the field.

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