Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 8

The New Orleans Saints remain depleted on the offensive side of the football. The Black and Gold will be without Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas for yet another week while tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson are questionable for Week 8.

Following a long week after playing on Thursday night, there was more optimism that the Saints would see some big named pieces return to the field. Instead, their receiving corps will include names of practice squad players and unproven NFL talent.

So, which Saints players should you turn to this week in Fantasy Football?

Here are the Saints Fantasy Football Start'em or Sit'em for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start'Em

Wide Receiver - Chris Olave

Aug 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) looks on during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave has been the Saints' most consistent fantasy player this season. In his last four appearances, the rookie wideout has totaled 15 or more PPR points each week. That includes a 23.7 point PPR week against the Panthers.

This week against Las Vegas, Olave will be the Saints' top target with injuries to Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry that will keep them out of Week 8's contest. Since Week 5, Olave is averaging nine targets per game while collecting five receptions per contest.

Olave should again get a bulk of targets against the Raiders' youthful and banged up secondary. Expect the Ohio State product to continue his strong PPR fantasy season this week. However, Olave has just two touchdowns on the season and has not been a red zone threat in New Orleans.

Sit'Em

Quarterback - Andy Dalton

Oct 16, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is announced to the fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Despite three interceptions a week ago, Andy Dalton put up decent fantasy numbers against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. The "Red Rifle" threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns, leading to a 26.54 point fantasy outing. Week 7 was his highest scoring week of the season.

In Week 8, Dalton will face the worst defense in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Thus, making Dalton an intriguing option against the Raiders. However, I would not start Dalton this week if you have another option.

Looking at Dalton's three starts for the Saints previous to Week 7, he scored more than 11 points just one time. His role as a game manager is what has kept New Orleans in games and even brought them a victory against Seattle. Expect New Orleans to exploit the Raiders weak rushing attack and see Dalton revert back to a more conservative role.

