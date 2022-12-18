Week 15 sees the Saints hosting the Falcons inside the Superdome, as there's plenty at stake with four weeks left in the season.

The Saints (4-9) host the Falcons (5-8) inside the Superdome for a noon kickoff that could make things a little bit interesting across the NFC South. Welcome to our Week 15 live game thread, as we'll see how each team responds following their bye week.

Scoring

Nothing, yet.

Big Saints Plays

Nothing, yet.

Falcons-Saints Coverage From the Week