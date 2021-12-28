Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Saints-Dolphins Halftime Report - Week 16

    Author:

    The halftime report from the New Orleans Saints hosting the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16)

    Saints Drives

    1st Quarter

    • Book takes the football at the 16 yard line and hands off to Alvin Kamarafor 3 yards.
    • Book's first pass goes to TE Ethan Wolf for four yards.
    • The rookie's 2nd pass goes for a pick-six.  The football was tipped at the line of scrimmage.  
    • Book's 2nd drive; first play, Vannett drops the pass.
    • Book sacked on 3rd down.  Phins are blitzing the rookie.   
    • Note:  New Orleans have rushed the football twice in their two drives.  Relying on the pass could be an issue for the rookie.
    • 3rd Drive:   Open with a Kamara rush.
    • 3-and-out

    2nd Quarter

    • 4th Drive: 17-yard pass to Callaway.
    • Kamara flagged for pushing a Dolphins player in the back after the third-down play ended.  Punt.
    • 5th Drive: Callaway, Ingram, and Kamara runs a Wildcat.  Payton is being creative.
    • Book driving the Saints into Phins territory.
    • Field goal good.

    Dolphins 10, Saints 3 at 2:45 in 2nd Qtr.

    Notes: 

    • Saints had a -2 yards of offense in the first quarter.
    • Callaway is helping Book.
    • Payton started to call the plays faster and get Book on rollouts.
    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)

    Dolphins Drives

    1st Quarter

    • Tua converted the first third down of the game.  Lattimore's unnecessary roughness penalty gives the Phins extra yards.
    • Baun pressured Tua and failed to connect with his receiver.  New Orleans will get the football after Miami's first six plays.

    Read More

    Dolphins 7, Saints 0 with 10:25 - 1st Qtr.

    • Tua's 2nd drive: Gardner-Johnson flagged for a PI.
    • Miami is mixing the run and pass with 2 first downs on the drive.
    • Marcus Davenport strip-sacks Tua and forces the Dolphins to kick a field goal.

    Dolphins 10, Saints 0 with 2:09  - 1st Qtr.

    • 3rd Drive at the 26-yard line.  End of the first quarter.
    • Saints defense halts the drive near midfield.  Punt.

    Notes: 

    • Controlled the tempo of the first quarter.
    • Waddle has done the most damage for the Phins offense.
    • Flores was given a chance to keep a timeout!

    2nd Quarter

    • 4th Drive: Saints defense stalls the Phins drive.   A holding call on 3rd down aided their cause.  Punt
    • 5th Drive: Two-minute warning
    • Pass play under review at 58 seconds before halftime.

    • The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.

    • Cam Jordan with a massive sack on Tua with 4 seconds left on the clock.

    • Miami to attempt a 59-yard field goal.  MISSED RIGHT!

    Scoring

    1. Dolphins 7, Saints 0 with 10:25 - 1st Qtr
    2. Dolphins 10, Saints 0 with 2:09 - 1st Qtr
    3. Dolphins 10, Saints 3 at 2:45 - 2nd Qtr.

    HALFTIME SCORE

    Dolphins - 10,  Saints - 3

    First-Half Standout Players

    Saints

    • Ian Book: 5/7, 52 yards, 1 INT, 53.0 QBR
    • Alvin Kamara: 7 rushes, 17 yards; 1 reception, 12 yards
    • Marquez Callaway: 2 receptions, 28 yards
    • Mark Ingram: 3 rushes, 15 yards

    Dolphins

    • Tua Tagovailoa: 14/17, 116 yards
    • J. Waddle: 7 receptions, 62 yards
    • P. Lindsay: 6 rushes, 17 yards
    • D. Johnson: 5 rushes, 18 yards

