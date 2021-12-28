Publish date:
Saints-Dolphins Halftime Report - Week 16
The halftime report from the New Orleans Saints hosting the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 16.
Saints Drives
1st Quarter
- Book takes the football at the 16 yard line and hands off to Alvin Kamarafor 3 yards.
- Book's first pass goes to TE Ethan Wolf for four yards.
- The rookie's 2nd pass goes for a pick-six. The football was tipped at the line of scrimmage.
- Book's 2nd drive; first play, Vannett drops the pass.
- Book sacked on 3rd down. Phins are blitzing the rookie.
- Note: New Orleans have rushed the football twice in their two drives. Relying on the pass could be an issue for the rookie.
- 3rd Drive: Open with a Kamara rush.
- 3-and-out
2nd Quarter
- 4th Drive: 17-yard pass to Callaway.
- Kamara flagged for pushing a Dolphins player in the back after the third-down play ended. Punt.
- 5th Drive: Callaway, Ingram, and Kamara runs a Wildcat. Payton is being creative.
- Book driving the Saints into Phins territory.
- Field goal good.
Dolphins 10, Saints 3 at 2:45 in 2nd Qtr.
Notes:
- Saints had a -2 yards of offense in the first quarter.
- Callaway is helping Book.
- Payton started to call the plays faster and get Book on rollouts.
Dolphins Drives
1st Quarter
- Tua converted the first third down of the game. Lattimore's unnecessary roughness penalty gives the Phins extra yards.
- Baun pressured Tua and failed to connect with his receiver. New Orleans will get the football after Miami's first six plays.
Read More
Dolphins 7, Saints 0 with 10:25 - 1st Qtr.
- Tua's 2nd drive: Gardner-Johnson flagged for a PI.
- Miami is mixing the run and pass with 2 first downs on the drive.
- Marcus Davenport strip-sacks Tua and forces the Dolphins to kick a field goal.
Dolphins 10, Saints 0 with 2:09 - 1st Qtr.
- 3rd Drive at the 26-yard line. End of the first quarter.
- Saints defense halts the drive near midfield. Punt.
Notes:
- Controlled the tempo of the first quarter.
- Waddle has done the most damage for the Phins offense.
- Flores was given a chance to keep a timeout!
2nd Quarter
- 4th Drive: Saints defense stalls the Phins drive. A holding call on 3rd down aided their cause. Punt
- 5th Drive: Two-minute warning
- Pass play under review at 58 seconds before halftime.
The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
Cam Jordan with a massive sack on Tua with 4 seconds left on the clock.
Miami to attempt a 59-yard field goal. MISSED RIGHT!
Scoring
- Dolphins 7, Saints 0 with 10:25 - 1st Qtr
- Dolphins 10, Saints 0 with 2:09 - 1st Qtr
- Dolphins 10, Saints 3 at 2:45 - 2nd Qtr.
HALFTIME SCORE
Dolphins - 10, Saints - 3
First-Half Standout Players
Saints
- Ian Book: 5/7, 52 yards, 1 INT, 53.0 QBR
- Alvin Kamara: 7 rushes, 17 yards; 1 reception, 12 yards
- Marquez Callaway: 2 receptions, 28 yards
- Mark Ingram: 3 rushes, 15 yards
Dolphins
- Tua Tagovailoa: 14/17, 116 yards
- J. Waddle: 7 receptions, 62 yards
- P. Lindsay: 6 rushes, 17 yards
- D. Johnson: 5 rushes, 18 yards
