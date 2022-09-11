Something new we're adding to our Saints season coverage this season includes a live game thread. We've included our Twitter List of Saints News Network, and we'll update you with all the latest and greatest from Week 1's game against the Falcons as it comes.

Where to Stream: FuboTV (Start Your Free Trial Here)

Scoring

Falcons, 54-yard FG by Younghoe Koo (10-40, 4:20), 3-0

Saints, 11-yard TD run by Taysom Hill (5-77, 2:02), 7-3

Big Plays

Pete Werner Strips Olamide Zaccheaus

Taysom Hill, Offensive Weapon

Taysom Hill Touchdown

Saints-Falcons Coverage From the Week