Week 14: Saints Inactives List Against Jets

The Saints previously ruled out three players on their final injury report, and we take a look at the team's full inactive list against the Jets.

We're inching closer to kickoff between the Saints and Jets, and we take a look at the inactive list for Week 14. Three players were previously ruled out for New Orleans, while another three landed on the COVID-19 Reserve list for this game.

QB Ian Book

LB Pete Werner (elbow)

DB Ken Crawley

LB Kaden Elliss (hamstring)

OL Will Clapp

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring)

Werner, Elliss, and Ramczyk were all ruled out on Friday, while Lil'Jordan Humphrey was questionable entering the game.

The Saints will be getting back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the lineup after he was activated off injured reserve. The team elevated two players from the practice squad and had filled other spots with COVID replacements for Mark Ingram, Cam Jordan, and Ty Montgomery. Those players include James Carpenter, Chase Hansen, Kevin White, Easop Winston Jr., and Ethan Wolf.

Also returning to the lineup for New Orleans is Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and Marcus Davenport. While this is a good sign, the Saints are not back to full strength. Perhaps they can get there going into Sunday night's game against the Bucs.

