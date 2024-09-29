Game Day Update: Saints' Week 4 Inactive List Revealed!
ATLANTA -- We're not too far off from the Saints and Falcons clashing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for one of eight early kicks in Week 4. New Orleans ruled out three players on their final injury report, with two of those being key starters that the team will have to overcome and push through without their availability. Here's a look at the rest of their inactives for Sunday.
Saints Inactives List - Week 4
- A.T. Perry (hamstring)
- Spencer Rattler (designated emergency third quarterback)
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Demario Davis (hamstring)
- Dallin Holker
- John Ridgeway III
Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs), Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) and Chris Olave (hamstring) were questionable coming into Sunday, but they'll all be active. New Orleans gets Taysom Hill back into their lineup today. D'Marco Jackson makes his season debut after dealing with a calf injury he suffered in training camp. He could be the replacement for Davis today at middle linebacker. Khalen Saunders (calf) is also making his season debut and is back for the defensive line.
