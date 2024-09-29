Saints News Network

Game Day Update: Saints' Week 4 Inactive List Revealed!

Officially, the Saints get some good news on the injury front for their game against the Falcons.

John Hendrix

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) defends during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) defends during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

ATLANTA -- We're not too far off from the Saints and Falcons clashing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for one of eight early kicks in Week 4. New Orleans ruled out three players on their final injury report, with two of those being key starters that the team will have to overcome and push through without their availability. Here's a look at the rest of their inactives for Sunday.

Saints Inactives List - Week 4

  • A.T. Perry (hamstring)
  • Spencer Rattler (designated emergency third quarterback)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Demario Davis (hamstring)
  • Dallin Holker
  • John Ridgeway III

Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs), Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) and Chris Olave (hamstring) were questionable coming into Sunday, but they'll all be active. New Orleans gets Taysom Hill back into their lineup today. D'Marco Jackson makes his season debut after dealing with a calf injury he suffered in training camp. He could be the replacement for Davis today at middle linebacker. Khalen Saunders (calf) is also making his season debut and is back for the defensive line.

As always, while you wait, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report or check out our Saints-Falcons game preview.

Week 4 Saints-Falcons Coverage

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News