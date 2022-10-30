Skip to main content

The Saints Aren't Shopping Alvin Kamara

According to one of the most connected reporters for the Saints, the team isn't shopping or planning to trade Alvin Kamara.

There's a lot of rumors and craziness going on out there in the football world as the NFL's trade deadline approaches. However, the main one regarding the Saints and Alvin Kamara can be put to rest for now. According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the team isn't shopping him and does not plan to trade him.

The Saints aren’t shopping Alvin Kamara, per sources. The team currently does not plan to trade him. The Saints haven't had any conversations about trading Alvin Kamara, internally or externally, I'm told. I get the feeling this team is focused on making the playoffs.

It certainly wouldn't make sense to trade Kamara, given that the team is very much in the race for the NFC South despite being 2-5. New Orleans would also have to tackle some pretty hefty dead money in 2023 by trading him. He's easily the team's best offensive weapon, and the belief from the team and locker room is that they're still very much in this thing to compete.

The Saints are in desperate need of a win over the Raiders today, and Kamara is going to be a huge part of the game plan.

New Orleans Saints
