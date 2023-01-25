Where Sean Payton ends up in 2023 is now a very big mystery after the latest report from NFL Network.

The Sean Payton Sweepstakes could be taking a turn, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said on Wednesday that the focus seems elsewhere for other teams, but that Payton is not out. Garofolo said that the longer this plays out, the more likely it seems Payton will return to FOX.

"It does not seem like a second interview is coming with any of those places," Rapoport said. He further added, “As of right now, it does not seem like there’s a place for Sean Payton. We'll see.”

This would be a big blow for New Orleans, who would seemingly collect crucial draft picks to help their franchise outlook going into the new season.

There's a ton of conflicting information out there. We've heard all week that Payton had a second interview with the Broncos, and that a mystery team could enter the fold if they 'get their ducks in a row'. We've even heard from FS1 that the Broncos picked Payton if he's interested.

The reality is that this won't be going away any time soon, so we'll just have to sit tight and wait to see what develops and actually happens. No hirings have been made, so there's always that. To back up the report and echo everything that I understand on the situation, there is no second interview for Sean Payton anywhere.

Read More Saints News