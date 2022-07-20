Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Colby Parkinson

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Colby Parkinson, Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 265 pounds

2021 Stats: Five receptions, 33 yards

Following a highly successful collegiate career at Stanford, the Seahawks nabbed Parkinson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with sights on adding a unique red zone weapon to their passing arsenal. But before he even stepped on the practice field for the first time, he suffered a broken foot during an offseason workout and missed the entirety of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. While he eventually returned after being activated from the PUP, he caught only two passes as a rookie, failing to become a factor in Brian Schottenheimer's offense. Returning with a chiseled, stronger frame last August, Parkinson emerged as one of the stars of Seattle's training camp in the first two weeks, only to re-fracture the same foot and begin the season on injured reserve. He made a swift recovery and missed just three games, but even while dressing for Seattle's final 14 games, he only caught five passes and received eight targets on 187 offensive snaps.

Best Case Scenario: Able to survive training camp and the preseason without any foot injuries, Parkinson quickly becomes a go-to target for Geno Smith or Drew Lock and breaks out with 25 receptions for 275 yards and five touchdowns, setting the stage for him to be a focal point in the passing game in 2023.

Worst Case Scenario: While Parkinson avoids the injuries that derailed his first two NFL seasons, he isn't able to steal away reps from Noah Fant or Will Dissly and while he still sees a career-high in snaps, he once again struggles to contribute due to limited targets and catches just eight passes for 78 yards and a score.

What to Expect in 2022: In terms of wild cards to monitor on offense for Seattle, Parkinson may top the list due to his intriguing size and athletic traits. Few tight ends standing 6-foot-7 offer the straight line speed and reliable hands he brings to the equation, but his inability to stay healthy has prevented those traits from being showcased on the field. With Shane Waldron entering his second season as coordinator, the Seahawks are expected to utilize tight ends more in the passing game than they have in prior seasons and given his prior background under Sean McVay with the Rams, he should deploy extensive 12 personnel packages. This opens the door wide open for Parkinson to receive a substantial uptick in playing time even with the addition of Fant, but with only one football to go around, targets may still be tough to come by. If he develops an immediate rapport with Smith or Lock and stays healthy, however, a breakthrough third campaign may be in the cards.

