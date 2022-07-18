Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Geno Smith

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Geno Smith, Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

2021 Stats: 702 passing yards, five touchdowns, one interception

Starting for the first time since 2017 when called upon to replace an injured Russell Wilson in the second half of a Week 5 loss to the Rams, Smith stepped up admirably running coordinator Shane Waldron's offense. Although the Seahawks struggled to put points on the board with him under center in three starts, he did an excellent job processing defenses and unloading the ball in the quick passing game while completing nearly 70 percent of his throws. When he first checked into the lineup, the offense stalled without much of a run game to compliment him. However, after a couple weeks allowed Waldron time to design the offense around Smith’s strengths, the veteran quarterback hit his stride in his final start against the Jaguars. Completing 20 of 24 passes for 195 yards and two scores, Seattle cruised to a 31-7 win at Lumen Field before the bye week. Following Wilson's departure to Denver via trade, Smith re-signed with a legitimate opportunity to start for the first time since 2015.

Best Case Scenario: Building off momentum gained in three starts a year ago, Smith roars into training camp and solidifies himself as the number one quarterback with several excellent preseason performances. Taking advantage of familiarity with Waldron's scheme and prowess in the quick passing game with a star-studded receiving corps around him, he throws a career-high 18 touchdowns compared to just nine interceptions.

Worst Case Scenario: Outgunned in training camp by the younger Drew Lock, Smith loses his lead in the quarterback battle and returns to backup duty once again, potentially missing out on his last realistic chance to be an NFL starter in the process.

What to Expect in 2022: While his stat line wasn't spectacular and he only won one game in three starts for the Seahawks, Smith flashed in his limited playing time a year ago, creating intrigue about what Waldron's offense would look like built around his strengths. In his first extensive playing time in nearly half a decade, he developed an instant connection with DK Metcalf and he hooked up with Tyler Lockett for a 100-yard game in his final start, which will only help his efforts to win a starting job. Heading into camp as the number one quarterback and holding a slim advantage over Lock, he should be viewed as the favorite to start against Wilson and the Broncos in Week 1. With that said, his margin for error is slim and if he slips up during the preseason, Lock has the tools to jump in front of him. The onus will fall on Smith to play mistake-free football and continue to show his mastery of the offense. If he can check off those two boxes, he's got a good chance to win the competition.

