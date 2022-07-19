Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Travis Homer

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Travis Homer, Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 202 pounds

2021 Stats: 21 carries, 177 yards, one touchdown

Breaking into the league as a sixth-round pick out of Miami, Homer saw immediate playing time as a rookie for the Seahawks on special teams, eventually finding his way into the lineup in the backfield late in the season due to injuries to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. After rushing for 114 yards in limited action, injuries cost him seven games in 2020 and he only produced 88 rushing yards before landing on season-ending injured reserve. Despite being stuck behind Carson, Penny, and former college teammate DeeJay Dallas in the running back pecking order, Homer did play a career-high 181 offensive snaps last season, contributing 338 yards as a rusher and receiver. Most importantly, however, he remained one of the team's best special teams assets, scoring on a 73-yard fake punt against the 49ers and returning an onside kick for a touchdown against the Jaguars while adding 11 tackles and a forced fumble for good measure. Viewed as the best pass protecting back on the team, he's once again set to battle for third down duties and special teams reps.

Best Case Scenario: Sporting a bulked up frame, Homer thrives during the preseason and edges out Dallas for Seattle's third down role, eventually earning a pair of spot starts with Penny and rookie Ken Walker III banged up in front of him. Along with rushing for a career-high 318 yards, he produces 10 special teams tackles and blocks a punt.

Worst Case Scenario: Unable to move up the depth chart in a talented backfield group, Home remains on the roster as a special teams cog but hardly sees the field on offense, rushing for under 100 yards and failing to increase his stock heading into free agency.

What to Expect in 2022: Since coming into the league three years ago, Homer has transformed his body, seemingly partaking in the Robert Turbin bicep plan. While adding muscle often doesn't benefit running backs, the ex-Hurricanes standout has been an exception to the rule, as the extra mass has helped him running between the tackles and breaking through arm tackles with greater frequency without compromising his speed or quickness. His improved strength coupled with his athletic traits, pass blocking prowess, and soft hands out of the backfield give him a strong chance to fend off Dallas for third down duties, which will be his only direct path to offensive playing time with Penny, Walker III, and potentially Chris Carson in front of him on the depth chart. Due to the talent around him, he's unlikely to put up significant numbers as a rusher or receiver unless injuries strike, but he still should be a key contributor on special teams and during two-minute offense where his skills are best accentuated.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

