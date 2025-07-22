Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Roster shake-up swings door wide open for UDFA TE
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in late August. With the Seahawks' tight end competition now shaken up, UDFA Nick Kallerup has an opportunity to stick with Seattle despite being an unheralded prospect.
Path to the NFL
Forgoing offers to Sioux Falls and South Dakota, Kallerup accepted a preferred walk-on to Minnesota as part of the 2019 recruiting class. He redshirted as a true freshman and didn't see any game action. Kallerup saw some playing time on special teams in 2020 and 2021, but sparingly got snaps on offense. It wasn't until 2022, his third season at Minnesota, that Kallerup began to see consistent offensive snaps.
Kallerup was never a dynamic pass-catching threat, but at 6-foot-5, 266 pounds, he was an effective extra blocker for the Minnesota offense. From 2022-24, Kallerup played in all 39 possible games and totaled 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown. In his senior season, Minnesota averaged 26.15 points per game and rushed for more than 115 yards per game — an effort that Kallerup played a huge part in even if he wasn't frequently carrying the football.
However, it also made him an under-the-radar prospect, and he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kallerup signed with the Seahawks as a priority free agent on May 2.
Outlook
Rookie tight ends rejoice. The Seahawks released starter Noah Fant on Sunday, opening up the tight end competition in training camp. Whereas the position previously looked to be solidified with Fant, AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo and Eric Saubert, the Seahawks may now have room for either Kallerup or fellow UDFA Marshall Lang.
Both Lang and Kallerup were primarily blockers in college, but the former has more of a receiving background. Kallerup will have to show he's perfect for Klint Kubiak's system, and he might be with his slightly larger build and blocking experience.
With the addition of a fullback this season (and former tight end Brady Russell competing at that position now), it's likely either the running back or tight end room will be slightly smaller. That means Seattle could opt to keep just Barner, Arroyo and Saubert on the 53-man roster.
However, even if that's the case, there's a good chance one or both among Lang and Kallerup are brought back on the practice squad. If one does make the roster, the other is virtually a shoo-in for the practice squad, assuming they perform well in camp.
Seattle's tight end room went from solidified to competitive with Fant's release. Arroyo is a majority receiver, also, so Kubiak will likely want ample options for extra blockers.
Previous Seahawks Rookie Roundup profiles
CB Isas Waxter | C Federico Maranges | EDGE Seth Coleman | NT Bubba Thomas | RB Jacardia Wright | EDGE Connor O'Toole | WR Montorie Foster Jr. | TE Marshall Lang | LB D'Eryk Jackson | WR Tyrone Broden | OL Amari Kight | RB Damien Martinez | EDGE Jared Ivey
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players
Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline
Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp
New Seahawks quarterback lands on top 100 list for the first time