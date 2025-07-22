Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Will former Iowa State defensive lineman exceed expectations?
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in late August. Following a solid five-year career at Iowa State, UDFA defensive lineman J.R. Singleton will try and outplay multiple veterans for a roster spot.
Path to the NFL
Singleton was a three-star recruit by 247Sports out of Warren Township High School in Gurnee, Illinois. Committing to Iowa State over Illinois, Louisville and Michigan State, Singleton joined the Cyclones' 2020 recruiting class after totaling 23 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in the final year of his prep career. Although he played in three games as a true freshman, Singleton redshirted in 2020.
Seeing more action in 2021, Singleton played in 11 games and totaled 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. In total, over his final four seasons at Iowa State, Singleton appeared in 46 games (28 starts) and totaled 76 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three pass deflections. Much of that production came in his final two seasons, and he was a team co-captain and All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2024.
Singleton signed with the Seahawks on May 2 as a priority undrafted free agent.
Outlook
Even though Singleton is listed as a nose tackle on Seattle's roster, he's a much better NFL fit at 3-tech or defensive end based on his size (6-foot-1, 299 pounds). However, whether he has the athleticism to succeed at those spots on the pro level is questionable. He's better suited to be a run-stuffer than a pass rusher, but might get mauled by NFL linemen.
The Seahawks' defensive line has underrated depth, especially once rookie fifth-round pick Rylie Mills returns from injury. Any defensive lineman looking to even be kept on the practice squad will have to outplay multi-season veterans to carve out a spot. Seattle has 12 defensive linemen on the 90-man roster and likely won't keep more than six or seven. Singleton is one of three UDFAs in the position group.
If Singleton was an elite athlete at his size with better college production, the projection would look a lot better. However, it will be hard for him to stand out against most of the competition currently on the Seahawks' roster. His versatility to play multiple positions may be what helps him in that area.
