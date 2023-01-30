Reviewing Vegas' Season at the Break, Why There's Room For Optimism

The Vegas Golden Knights sit in second place in the Pacific Division with a 29-18-4 (62 points) record.

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) are probably breathing a sigh of relief heading into the 2023 All-Star break, as this past month has been none other than a whirlwind.

While Saturday's fall to the to the New York Islanders in overtime marked Vegas' fourth-straight loss and seventh in its last eight contests, there is certainly much to look forward to if you're a fan of the VGK.

The Golden Knights spent much of the season as the top team in the entire Western Conference, even having started out with a 13-2 record that included a nine-game win streak and a sweep of a five-game road trip.

Then came the struggle to win at home, as the club began to become ridiculed for its lack of production on its home ice despite riding the best road record in the league.

Around the Christmas and New Year's holidays, however, the Golden Knights began to pick up play at home, even while dealing with the first wave of significant injuries.

Vegas rattled off four-straight wins at T-Mobile Arena from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5.

Then came the second wave of injuries.

Around the middle of January, team captain Mark Stone and forward William Carrier went down after the team had just returned Jack Eichel, Paul Cotter and Jonathan Marchessault from injury.

That's when the team's recent turmoil began, as slowly but surely, the Golden Knights began to get passed up in the race for the top spot in the west and lost what had once been a commanding lead on the Pacific Division.

It's all too reflective of what happened last season when the team started strong but began to fall off in the second half of the season due to an abundance of injuries.

But as stated before, there is reason to hope.

The Golden Knights fought hard in their last three road losses before the break. Each contest was one that could have gone the other way, as each game was clinched either in overtime or, in the case of Friday's loss to the Rangers, late in the third period.

The most inspiring thought, though, is that Stone and defenseman Zach Whitecloud are expected to return soon after the break, with the former anticipated to suit up as quickly as the Golden Knights' first game back.

That, of course, doesn't mean there won't be injuries down the road, and in order for this team to be successful, it has to win amidst adversity.

Vegas' top scorers also need to get going again. Of its five leading goal scorers this season, four have been unable to send one between the pipes in the last eight contests.

Perhaps Stone's presence on the ice will ignite that need, and it couldn't come at a better time.

