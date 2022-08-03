Skip to main content

How the Golden Knights Compare to Past Expansion Teams

The Vegas Golden Knights had a much more successful first five seasons than NHL expansion teams of years past.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the most successful expansion teams in the history of sports.

Since going all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in just its first season, Vegas has made the playoffs three more times, including back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals.

With the franchise's first five seasons now under its belt, let's take a look at how the Golden Knights stack up with the three expansion teams that preceded them.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets took quite a while to make their mark in the NHL after being added to the league in 2000.

In its first three seasons, Columbus finished dead last in its division and failed to reach 30 wins until its fifth year in the league.

The Blue Jackets went through three different head coaches in that five-year span.

They would not make the playoffs until the 2008-09 season.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild were the only other team to join Columbus as an expansion team in 2000.

They, however, found success relatively quickly. After finishing last in the Northwest division in their first two seasons, the Wild made a trip to the Western Conference Finals in Year 3, ultimately falling to the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in just four games.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, that playoff run would not ignite any momentum for the following two seasons, as the team finished last in the division in the 2003 season before doing so again the year following the lockout.

The Wild have not returned to the conference finals since that 2002-03 season.

Atlanta Thrashers (Winnipeg Jets)

Before relocating to Winnipeg, the Atlanta Thrashers entered the NHL as the league's 28th team in 1999.

Atlanta got off to what was, quite frankly, a terrible beginning in the NHL as it didn't even make the playoffs until its seventh season.

The closest it came to making the postseason before then was when the Thrashers finished second in the Southeast Division in their fifth season. Even then, they had only won 33 games. 

Atlanta had gone through three different head coaches by the time it entered that season.

date 2022-08-03

