Cormier to Play in IIHF World Junior Championship

The 25-player roster for Team Canada's IIHF World Junior Championship group was announced by Hockey Canada on Monday.

One of the participants announced was Vegas Golden Knights 2020 third-round draft pick, defenseman Lukas Cormier.

Cormier had been set to play in last year's tournament that was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The 20-year-old prospect has spent the last four seasons as a member of the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Cormier had his best year yet with the Islanders last season, having totaled 33 goals and 48 assists for 81 points in 62 games. He also registered eight goals and 13 assists in their 2022 postseason run.

The New Brunswick, Canada native's 33 goals was the QMJHL's most by a defenseman in over 15 years.

The season prior, Cormier posted 16 goals and 38 assists for a total of 54 points in just 39 games played. He won the league's defenseman of the year, which he would win again last season.

In the 2019-20 season, he recorded 36 points in 44 games.

In his first season with Charlottetown, he tallied 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points in 63 games.

This year's tournament will go from Tuesday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 20. and will be held in Edmonton.

“We are excited to unveil the 25 players who will represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a team that will give us the best chance to win a gold medal on home ice,” said director of player personnel Alan Millar in Hockey Canada's press release. “We know this group of players and staff will represent our country with pride and embrace the opportunity to compete in a unique summer event in Edmonton.”

Team Canada's first game of the tournament will be against Team Latvia on Aug. 10.

