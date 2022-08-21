Golden Knights Prospect Lukas Cormier, Team Canada Win Gold

Team Canada is the official champion of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship after defeating Finland, 3-2, in overtime.

One of the contributors of this gold medal team was Golden Knights prospect Lukas Cormier.

While Cormier did not score in Canada's final three games, he was instrumental for the team in the preliminary round.

The prospect scored a goal in Canada's first game of the tournament when it defeated Latvia, 5-2.

Cormier turned around the following day to tally two assists in Canada's 11-1 demolishing of Slovakia.

He would record another assist in Canada's 5-1 victory over Czechia. Cormier did so again in his team's 6-3 victory last Monday over its eventual championship opponent, Finland.

He finished the tournament with a goal and four assists.

Cormier was drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He has played the last four seasons for the Charlottetown Islanders.

It was forward Kent Johnson who scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Canada, clinching its 19th World Junior Championship gold medal.

Canada's Mason McTavish, who comes off his rookie season with the Anaheim Ducks, was named the MVP of the tournament after scoring eight goals and 17 points at this year's World Juniors.

Other Golden Knights prospects to have competed in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship included Matyas Sapovaliv of Czechia, Jakub Demek of Slovakia, and Carl Lindbom of Sweden. Sweden won the bronze medal in this year's tournament.

Cormier led all of Vegas' prospects in points scored (five).

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

