Evgeni Malkin Talks About Retiring With Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins great doesn't want to walk away from the team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have an extremely difficult decision to make this offseason, as Evgeni Malkin is expected to hit the free agency market.

After 16 seasons with the Penguins, the future for Malkin is cloudy. So far, reports have said that Pittsburgh has offered a contract, but not one worth signing for Malkin.

During his locker clean out media session, the Pens forward said he hopes to end his career in Pittsburgh.

"I love this city and I love these fans so much," Malkin said. "If this team wants new blood and young guys and they say to me to move on, we will see. ... I believe in my agent and I trust him. I want to stay here. I want to play in the NHL. ... I hope I stay here. I hope I retire here."

The 35-year-old has recorded 444 goals and 702 assists during his career in Pittsburgh. He, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang has played together since 2006.

"Pittsburgh is my second hometown," Malkin said. "I've been here 16 years. It's hard to understand what's going on right now. We just lost a couple days ago. I hope we find a way to all be happy."

Malkin said money is not a major issue, but he does believe he has worth left in the NHL - and will remember that during negotiations.

"I believe I am still a good player and I believe good players sign good contracts," Malkin said. "I hope we sign a good deal. I only can say right now I want to play like 3 or 4 years. Money is not a big deal, but I have family, I have parents, I want a good future for them."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Report: Penguins Offered Low-Ball Contracts to Letang, Malkin

Bryan Rust Wants Reasonable Contract From Penguins

Rickard Rakell Hopes to Stay With Penguins

Ron Hextall Already on Hot Seat With Penguins

Sidney Crosby Tried to Play Game 6, But Penguins Said No

Penguins Face Most Difficult Offseason of Sidney Crosby Era