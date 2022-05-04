Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Provides Injury Updates on DeSmith, Rakell

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan provided updates on Rickard Rakell and Casey DeSmith ahead of Game 2 against the New York Rangers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs did not come without cost. Forward Rickard Rakell left the game in the first period after a high hit from New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren and goaltender Casey DeSmith left the game midway through the second overtime with an apparent lower-body injury.

Neither player participated in Wednesday's optional skate at Madison Square Garden. After practice, head coach Mike Sullivan said Rakell, DeSmith and forward Jason Zucker were all considered "day-to-day."

Unlike Rakell and DeSmith, Zucker was a participant in practice, wearing a full-contact jersey. While Rakell is currently "day-to-day," Sullivan followed up saying, "until we get more information." If Rakell is unable to play in Game 2 on Thursday night, Zucker and Drew O'Connor are possible replacements.

In preparation for DeSmith's potential absence in Game 2, the Penguins recalled goaltender Alex D'Orio from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. If DeSmith can't go, Louis Domingue would slot in as the Penguins' starting netminder on Thursday after his 17-save performance in Game 1's double- and triple-overtime.

D'Orio, 23, has split the season between WBS and the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL. With WBS, D'Orio appeared in 22 games and recorded his first career shutout earlier this season on Jan. 18 against the Cleveland Monsters. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native has only been recalled to the NHL on one previous occasion: when Max Lagace started in place of an injured Jarry and DeSmith in the 2020-21 regular season finale. D'Orio dressed as the backup. He has yet to log any NHL minutes.

Penguins No. 1 goalie Tristan Jarry has yet to skate with the team. Sullivan said he is "continuing his rehab off the ice."

The Penguins had a considerably large turnout for Wednesday's optional skate, given the 105-minute marathon played the night before. Among the participants: