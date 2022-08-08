Penguins Make Mid-Summer Additions to Hockey Ops Staff

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has had a busy summer addressing the organization's on-ice needs but is still making changes to the organization. The Penguins have added three more people to the hockey operations staff, hiring Chris Butler, Greg Patryn, and Garrett Peters.

Butler will serve as an additional player development coach, joining Trevor Daley and Tom Kostopolous to help shape and develop the team's defensive prospects. Butler played 11 seasons in the NHL, playing for the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, and St. Louis Blues. In his 407 career games, Butler scored 86 points (14-72) and amassed 187 penalty minutes.

Greg Pateryn and Garrett Peters will be joining the organization's scouting department. Pateryn will primarily act as a professional scout, watching the team's in the NHL's Western Conference. The Penguin's last three major deadline acquisitions (Rickard Rakell, Jeff Carter, and Jason Zucker) have come to Pittsburgh from the Western Conference.

Pateryn played nine seasons in the NHL for six different teams. His longest stop was with the Montreal Canadiens between 2012 and 2017, but he played the most games with the Minnesota Wild from 2018 to 2021. In all, Pateryn played 290 games in the NHL. Pateryn retired after the 2021-22 season, where he played ten games for the Anaheim Ducks.

Peters will be a global crossover scout with the Penguins. He will cover amateur leagues from North America and Europe. While Peters never made the NHL as a player, he did play for several professional hockey leagues throughout the United States. He joins Colin Alexander as the only global crossover scouts for the Penguins and will report to the Penguin's director of amateur scouting Nick Pryor.

