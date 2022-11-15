Penguins React to Playing Against Matt Murray

It'll be Matt Murray's first game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Steel City since his trade in 2020.

PITTSBURGH - Head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs has stated that Matt Murray will be his starting goalie when his team travels to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With Murray getting the start against the Penguins, it’ll be the first time he plays in Pittsburgh since being traded away in 2020.

There are still a number of Murray’s former teammates in the Penguins locker room, and there was plenty of positive words to be had.

“He’s a good friend of mine, we came into the American [Hockey League] together and came into the NHL together,” Bryan Rust said. “It’s always fun to see him, but hopefully he won’t have too much fun.”

The Penguins played against Murray before in a game played in Ottawa when he was a member of the Senators; the Penguins got the upper hand with a 2-0 victory.

Murray had a solid game despite the losing outcome, stopping 42 of 43 shots; the second Penguins goal came with an empty net.

“He won Cups here,” Rust said. “He was a winner here. He was a really good goalie. Obviously things happen over a career with the business. I was sad to see him go, but it’s good to see him still have success.”

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan not only coached Murray in the NHL, but also in the AHL before they were both promoted to.

Sullivan put his faith in Murray and a pair of Stanley Cups followed.

“The body of work that he built here in Pittsburgh speaks for itself,” Sullivan said. “As far as the impact that he had in helping us win.”

Murray has struggled a bit since departing from the Penguins organization, but he has seen the mountain top and knows what it takes to win.

“I think he’s a really good goaltender and has shown an ability to play in a high stakes environment,” Sullivan said. “He’s one player that played a significant role in helping us win championships. I think he deserves a lot of credit for that.”

Not only is this Murray’s first game back in Pittsburgh, but also his first back with the Maple Leafs after suffering an injury after their first game of the season.

While Murray looks to get back on track, the Penguins will look to disrupt his progression back into the lineup.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!



