Penguins Release RoboPen and Third Jersey Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins Reverse Retro jersey's have dropped. Now find out when the team will wear them.

The second round of jerseys from the Adidas Reverse Retro program have been released and the Pittsburgh Penguins are throwing it back to the 90's with the return of their RoboPen logo as the centerpiece.

With today's unveiling of the new Penguins jersey, came the schedule for when they will be wearing them, as well as the already popular "Pittsburgh" diagonal third jersey's that debuted last season.

The alternate jersey schedule kicks off later tonight when the Penguins take on the Los Angeles Kings in their previously mentioned third jerseys.

The Penguins will wear their RoboPen jersey's seven times this season, and will debut on November 15th, when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena. Six of the seven games will be on home ice, but the lone road game for the "RoboPen" will be on Black Friday (November 25) against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The final appearance of the RoboPen jersey will be on January 24th when they take on the Florida Panthers.

Pittsburgh will wear their third jersey's (Pittsburgh Diagonal) eight times this season, all on home ice. They will wear these throwback's once a month this season, and for multiple games in both December and March. The final game for the Penguins third jersey will be on April 6 against the Minnesota Wild.

The Penguins still have another jersey to unveil this season as they prepare for the Winter Classic on January 2nd against the Boston Bruins. There is no timetable as of yet for when those will be announced.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Missed Opportunity for Penguins in Montreal

Penguins RoboPen Logo Back for New Reverse Retro Jersey

Penguins Need to Improve Overtime Performance

Analyst Picks Penguins for Patrick Kane Trade

Despite Loss, Evgeni Malkin Line Continues to Shine for Penguins