Evgeni Malkin Feels Young, Strong in Year 17

Evgeni Malkin is one of the oldest players on the Pittsburgh Penguins, but still maintains a youthful nature.

PITTSBURGH - In contrast from the previous couple of seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins entered the 2022-23 season with a healthy core and a full training camp.

Captain Sidney Crosby already pointed out the benefits of a full Penguins camp, and his longtime teammate has felt the same way.

Evgeni Malkin missed the first half of the 2021-22 season recovering from a knee surgery, but now he feels better than ever.

“I feel so much better,” Malkin said. “My knee is stronger; my body is stronger. I know I’m not young anymore, but I have more experience.”

The Penguins have already seen benefits from Malkin’s fully healthy status, as he poked in a goal in the season opener.

While many have been discussing the age and length of Crosby’s career, Malkin isn’t exactly a spring chicken.

Malkin, now 36-years-old, has started his 17th NHL season, but has been trying to keep a youthful energy.

“We’re all kids here,” Malkin said. “We have fun every day and joking around. We’re big kids, you know?”

There is no doubt Malkin still loves the game and enjoys being around his teammates.

During the Penguins roster introduction prior to the start of the first game, Malkin made it a points to high five each of his teammates on the way to his spot in the circle.

He may be one of the Penguins older players, but a healthy and youthful Malkin will bring a great deal of positives to the team.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jason Zucker Redemption Tour Off to Great Start Following Penguins Opener

Penguins Stars Maintain Spotlight in Home Opener

Sidney Crosby Opens Penguins Scoring for First Time in Career

What to Watch: Penguins Season Opener Vs. Coyotes

Inside the Penguins Predictions for the 2022-23 Season

Penguins Core Not Worried About Records, Ready for the Challenge Ahead