Sidney Crosby Picks Mario Lemieux as Dream Linemate with Alex Ovechkin

If Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin had to share a line, who better than Mario Lemieux to complete the group?

The rivalry between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin has spanned nearly two decades and it is still a big deal every time the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals play each other.

The Penguins recently traveled to Washington where they snapped their seven-game losing streak and as usual a lot of the attention was turned to the stars.

Ahead of the game, TNT analyst Tarik El-Bashir asked a question to Ovechkin that was directly from Crosby.

El-Bashir asked Ovechkin if he and Crosby were on the same team and where to share a line, who would the third linemate be?

Ovechkin had a long pause to think about an answer before saying “He probably wants Mario Lemieux.”

Crosby noted before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs that Ovechkin made the right guess with Lemieux.

While Lemieux playing with Crosby and Ovechkin sounds like nightmare fuel for any opposing defense, Ovechkin did follow up with a real answer.

“If we play together, I’d probably take Brash, Donald Brashear,” Ovechkin said. “We need some protection, some freedom out there.”

In his day, Brashear was looked at as one of the meanest men in the NHL with 2,634 penalty minutes in 16 years in the league.

Those minutes are good for 15th in league history.

Ovechkin and Brashear shared a locker room for three seasons from 2006 to 2009.

If those three did share a line, though, Brashear would have to find a new sweater number as he wore 87 for the back half of his career.

If Crosby was to follow Ovechkin’s path of thought by taking a protector, he may have looked toward Jarkko Ruutu.

A forward who could throw the body that protected a star early in his career.

For further reference, Crosby and Ovechkin have shared a line a few times before at All-Star Games, and they always seem to have chemistry.

