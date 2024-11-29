Former NBA G League Guard LiAngelo Ball Wants to Fight Jake Paul
Jake Paul's fight against Mike Tyson was one of the biggest live events of the year, scoring millions of viewers despite multiple streaming issues.
Naturally, other celebrities have since spoken about taking on Paul, and this includes former NBA G League guard LiAngelo Ball.
During a recent appearance on the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast with All-Star Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese, Ball revealed that he isn't just interested in fighting Paul, but he thinks he can knock him out.
"If I trained, yeah I think so," Ball said, per Jack Murray of Bleacher Report.
Ball continued to say that he would do the fight for $20 million, similar to the purse Tyson made in the match. While Ball doesn't have the same name and recognition as Tyson, he would be a fighter closer to Paul's age and is still an active athlete.
In all 12 of Paul's fights, he has either fought retired athletes or YouTube/media personalities. If he were to fight Ball, this would be the second former NBA player he has fought. The first was Nate Robinson in 2020, who Paul defeated via knockout.
Alongside his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball has been in the media's eye over his basketball career.
LiAngelo was a standout player in high school alongside both his brothers and had declared to play for UCLA when he was a sophomore. He wound up playing only one preseason game with the Bruins before being arrested for allegedly stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou, China, alongside two other freshman teammates.
All three players were released from custody but Ball was still suspended indefinitely from the UCLA basketball program. He left the school without playing a single game.
Ball then signed with Prienai in the Lithuanian Basketbal League (LKL) while declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. Across 14 games in the LKL, Ball averaged 21.6 minutes, 12.6 points, 2.9 total rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. He went undrafted.
Ball then spent a season with the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association (JBA), a league that was meant as a substitute for college basketball started by his father.
With the Los Angeles Ballers, Ball took home the JBA Championship, JBA Finals MVP, JBA All-Star, and JBA All-Star Co-MVP. The league folded after a single season.
Eventually, Ball found his way into the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets.
In two seasons with the Swarm, Ball averaged 4.4 points, 1.1 total rebounds, 0.4 steals, and 0.2 assists per game.
