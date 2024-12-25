G League Standout Earns Major NBA Promotion from Heat
The Miami Heat have made a big move relative to their 15-man standard roster.
Miami has promoted former two-way rookie small forward Keshad Johnson to a standard spot, sources inform Shams Charania of ESPN.
After going undrafted following NCAA stints at San Diego State and most recently Arizona, he quickly inked a two-way deal with the Heat.
Across 13 contests for the Heat's NBAGL affiliate squad in South Dakota, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the 6-foot-6 swingman has been easily the club's best player, as Charania notes. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.2 points on .552/.396/.795 shooting splits, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks a night. Through three games for Miami proper to this point, Johnson has played minimally, averaging 4.7 minutes a night.
Johnson's promotion leaves Dru Smith and Josh Christopher as the Heat's two remaining two-way contracts. Smith seemed likelier than Johnson to earn the promotion recently, having earned real rotation minutes with Miami, but he incurred one of the most devastating injuries possible in the NBA, a torn Achilles tendon, during a 110-95 victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Charania reports. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season. It's a horrific blow for Smith, who just last year recuperated from a torn ACL.
But it's also a big opportunity for young Johnson, who joins a 14-13 Heat roster desperate for some wing help. Six-time All-Star starting small forward Jimmy Butler is currently sidelined with an illness, and second-year wing Jaime Jaquez Jr., an All-Rookie Teamer last season, has been starting in the five-time All-NBA honoree's stead. Against the Nets on Monday, the 6-foot-6 UCLA product scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, while pulling down five rebounds.
Three-time All-Star center Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor and 7-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe, seven rebounds and seven assists. Shooting guard Tyler Herro, hoping to make his first All-Star team, scored 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 shooting from the foul line, while pulling down 12 rebounds and dishing out one dime.
Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra has proven himself adept at developing undrafted young talent. Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Kendrick Nunn all raked in millions thanks to their Heat tenures (Robinson is still there, on a $90 million deal). Elsewhere on the current roster, another undrafted forward, Haywood Highsmith, is performing well. In 25 bouts this year (18 starts), Highsmith is averaging 6.5 points on .465/.419/.684 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks a night.
