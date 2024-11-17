South Bay Lakers Recall Bronny James Ahead of Stockton Kings Matchup
The South Bay Lakers have recalled two members ahead of their match against the Stockton Kings.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the South Bay Lakers have recalled rookie guard Bronny James and forward Maxwell Lewis.
James and Lewis will return to the G League after the Lakers for a mini two-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans.
The move to recall them comes as no surprise, at least to James, as we learned that he will only participate in the South Bay Lakers' home games.
A few days ago, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said that Bronny would only play home games with the South Bay Lakers. It is odd that a No. 55 overall pick is getting treatment like this; others in the media feel the same way.
Windhorst gave his two cents on the matter when he broke the news.
“I don’t know whose idea it was, but obviously, the Lakers are fine with it. They’re doing it. On this particular instance, I think that’s gone too far, and I don’t think it benefits Bronny. I don’t think it benefits the South Bay Lakers, and I don’t think it benefits LeBron at this point.”
In one game with the South Bay Lakers, Bronny scored six points on 2-of-9 shooting (0-of-4 from 3), four assists, and three rebounds in 31 minutes of action.
It isn't up to Bronny whether the decision to bounce him back and forth is the right one. The Lakers feel like this is the right move, but only time will tell if Bronny will indeed benefit from it.
Some nights, he will play, and others, he will be on the bench. It's not a great recipe for a player who could use all of the reps he can get, but the Lakers have made their decision.
In the NBA, Bronny is averaging 0.7 points, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in six games and is shooting 16 percent from the field in 2.7 minutes.
As for Lewis, he was outstanding in his latest outing for the South Bay Lakers as he recorded 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field, along with five rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 29 minutes.
Lewis has not recorded a stat in his time with the Lakers. He has only played two games and has played in three minutes. Lewis last saw the court on Nov. 10 against the Raptors.