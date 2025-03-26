Ball Around Notes: Bronny James' Career Performance, NBA Votes for European League, More
After being one of the most divisive picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James has truly begun to come into his own. With the Los Angeles Lakers, he recently recorded 17 points, five assists, three total rebounds, and one block.
James has proven himself again with the South Bay Lakers, recording a career-high 39 points, seven total rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block.
Additionally, it looks like the NBA is looking to expand with a European league instead of creating more NBA teams in Europe. Now, it seems the NBA is going to have a vote to decide whether they want to create this league or not.
Finally, former NBA player Patrick Beverley has given a brutally honest opinion about the Cleveland Cavaliers not succeeding in the playoffs despite easily being the best team in the Eastern Conference.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the world of basketball:
