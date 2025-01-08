Ball Around

Ball Around Notes: Dwight Howard Feud, Top Five G League Talents, Jayson Tatum Diss

Former NBA guard Brandon Jennings stirred controversy by calling Jayson Tatum “soft,” questioning the Celtics star'stoughness in clutch moments. 

The criticism sparked debate among fans about Tatum’s ability to handle high-pressure situations. 

Meanwhile, the long-standing feud between Dwight Howard and Shaquille O’Neal escalated, with Howard responding to Shaq's latest jabs by accusing him of harboring resentment.

Standout players like Josh Christopher and Leonard Miller are proving their NBA potential in the G League. These rising stars are showcasing why the G League remains a vital platform for NBA-ready talent.

Here are some stories to get you caught up from around the basketball world (click the title to see the entire story)!

