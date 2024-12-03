Brandon Ingram Makes Big Agency Switch: Could This Hint at Next Location?
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram has made a big move with an eye on his future.
Shams Charania of ESPN reported over the weekend that the 6-foot-8 swingman changed agents, signing on with Klutch Sports as he seeks to navigate either a contract extension with New Orleans or a possible trade out of town. Ingram ditched his prior representatives, Excel Sports Management, last month, according to Will Guillory and Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
During an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today" with host Malika Andrews on Tuesday, Charania shed some light on what this agency switch midseason means.
"His future is now coming into greater focus in the coming weeks," Charania told Andrews. "Essentially, Malika, where this is going to go is, it's going to end in a trade or an extension. In the offseason, the two sides were not able to come on an agreement... on an extension. He has now changed agents, he is with Klutch Sports. And we will know in the coming months, before the NBA trade deadline in February, where this will go. It is expected that extension conversations will occur at some point as we get closer [to the deadline] and into January. But as of right now, I'm told Brandon Ingram wants to be part of a winning, competitive environment... And the Pelicans have arguably the most competitive, deepest, winningest team they've assembled on paper. We just have not seen their roster come together at all fully healthy."
As Andrews noted, the Pelicans' good fortunes essentially ended after the team started out 2-0 for their 2024-25 season. The club has gone 2-18 in the intervening 20 games, for a miserable 4-18 season start. New Orleans starters Dejounte Murray, C.J. McCollum, and most notably All-Star power forward Zion Williamson have missed massive chunks of the season already. Williamson's return timeline from a left hamstring strain is currently pretty open-ended.
Last year, New Orleans finished with an encouraging 49-33 record, but got swept out of the playoffs by the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in a fairly uncompetitive first round clash.
Ingram, who himself has already missed six games on the young season, is averaging 22.9 points on .465/.364/.830 shooting splits, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 16 bouts this year.
Working out a contract extension this year is no sure thing.
An executive recently told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that Ingram or McCollum could both be traded this season.
“New Orleans should move McCollum, and they’ll likely move (Brandon) Ingram for another proven player,” the executive informed Scotto.
The 27-year-old is on an expiring $36 million contract this season, but could agree to an extension at any point before the official end of 2024-25, July 1.
