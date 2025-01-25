Bronny James Does Best LeBron Impression With Epic Poster Dunk in G League
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is trying his best to improve his skills while he plays in the G League. He is splitting time between the South Bay Lakers and the Los Angeles Lakers.
As a rookie, James is trying to prove that he deserves to be on the NBA roster more often. In order to do that, he has to become a better shooter and ball handler.
That is the reason why he has been playing with South Bay for most of the year as opposed to getting on the court for Los Angeles. It's better for his long-term development.
Even so, James has had some big moments in the G League. He has had multiple 30-point outbursts, showing that he has the ability to score as much as anyone on the South Bay Lakers.
In his most recent game, James had one of the best dunks that you'll see in a game. That includes any game in the NBA, as well.
As you can see, James as the same kind of ferociousness attacking the rim as his father. He went right at the defender and didn't back down.
That's the kind of aggressiveness that he is going to need at the next level. That's also what the Lakers are looking for from him.
Athleticism is not something that James struggles with. The Lakers knew that when they drafted him in the second-round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
James has always been a good finisher at the rim. In order for him to become a rotation member of the Los Angeles Lakers, he needs to be a better 3-point shooter.
It would be nice if Bronny could show this kind of aggressiveness in one of the NBA games that he plays in. Even though he gets in when it's garbage time, it would be nice to see him try to score more.
The development of Bronny is right on schedule. He just needs to keep on improving as the weeks and months go along.
So far this season in the G League, James is averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
