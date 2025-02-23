Carmelo Anthony Has Hot Take on Why Giannis, Luka Doncic Won't Become 'Face' of NBA
With Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James retiring sometime in the next few years, there has been a lot of talk about who will take over as the new 'face' of the NBA. Many have debated this question, with some coming to the conclusion that it needs to be an American-born star.
However, with all the influx of star players from different countries, that idea could be outdated. But former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony seems to agree with it, saying that the new face of the league does need to be American.
Anthony recently appeared on the “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast and made his opinion known on the matter. The star specifically called out a few players who he believes can't be the face of the league due to them not being American.
“Wemby can’t be the face of the NBA because he’s not from America…Luka can’t be the face. Giannis can’t be the face. Shai can’t be the face. Ant, Ja, , these are the faces. Zion was suppose to be a face of this NBA,” Anthony said.
Anthony highlighted players such as Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies as potential names. But each of these three players has their own limitations and it could hold them back from being the face of the league.
James has been the face of the NBA for a long time but his time in the league is coming to an end soon. Some of the best players in the NBA today are not American but they should still be able to hold the title as the face of the league.
It remains to be seen who will step up but many will need to accept that it could be someone that isn't from America who takes over.
