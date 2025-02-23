Carmelo Anthony Has Hot Take on Why Giannis, Luka Doncic Won't Become 'Face' of NBA

Carmelo Anthony says that players like Wemby , Luka , Giannis and Shai can’t be the face of the league because they ain’t American:



“Wemby can't be the face of the NBA because he's not from America…Luka can't be the face. Giannis can't be the face. Shai can't be the face. Ant,… pic.twitter.com/kBSYmsaWxh