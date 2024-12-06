Famous YouTuber Announces New Show by Hilariously Trolling NBA Players
The NBA is one of the more loved leagues in sports and has a lot of people interested in the games. While ratings have dropped a little, it's still heavily viewed and consistently has fans tuning in to see what happens during the game action.
Now more than ever, people are creating shows and streams to discuss the NBA in different ways. This includes in a more unconventional way as the league gains popularity through different means.
Famous YouTuber Funny Marco is premiering a new show for Bleacher Report and called out multiple NBA players during an introduction for it. The list includes Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, and Draymond Green and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox is scheduled to be the first guest on the show.
While it remains to be seen how this show will exactly go, it could be a nice way to see the league in a different way. The NBA is still very popular but it has recently been called out by a few former players for how it's being played.
With the rise and emphasis on 3-point shooting, some have claimed that the game isn't as easily watchable as it used to be. Former NBA champion BJ Armstrong was among some of the former players who haven't been fans of the way the league is going.
"When I go watch the game, there's no more creativity, there's no more imagination. It's just that we have basically robots running up and down the court. You run to the three-point line, I run to the three-point line. First, I try to get a layup. If I can't get a layup, I try to get fouled."
Former NBA center Shaquille O'Neal also weighed in on the NBA, calling out the Warriors for changing the game.
“It’s down because we’re looking at the same thing,” O’Neal said. “Everybody is running the same plays…Steph Curry and those guys messed it up. I don’t mind Golden State back in the day shooting threes, but every team isn’t a 3-point shooter. So why everybody has the same strategy? I think it makes the game boring.”
The 3-point shot isn't going away anytime soon, whether older players like it or not. With the emphasis on this notion, you have to wonder if it could be a topic on this new Funny Marco show.
More Ball Around:Former NBA Coach George Karl Slams Stephen A. Smith on Social Media